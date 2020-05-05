UH Ahuja Medical Center received final site plan approval from the Beachwood planning and zoning commission for four interim projects required associated with preparing the site to move forward with phase two of the medical center, which would build the second of three towers.
The project includes the 44-space expansion of the Risman parking lot on Auburn Drive, temporary relocation of the helicopter landing pad, relocation of the mobile MRI unit and temporary changes to the emergency room and ambulance entrances.
Beachwood city planner George Smerigan described the construction in an April 13 memo to the commission.
“The helipad is being temporarily relocated from the east side of the building to an area in the middle of the walking trails north of the building,” he wrote. “The mobile MRI is being relocated from the southeast side of the building to the northwest side and walkways provided to connect to the building. Finally, the applicant is proposing to construct temporary patient and ambulance entrances to the emergency room.
“All of these changes are intended to move activity away from the area of the site where construction will take place on Phase 2,” Smerigan wrote, adding that he recommended both preliminary and final approval, pending comments from the city engineer.
Joseph Ciuni, consulting city engineer, offered several notes on details of the plan and sought revisions in an April 15 memo.
Smerigan said the commission gave unanimous approval to the plan at its April 27 meeting.
Donald Rerko, principal of Makovich & Pusti Architecs, Inc., in Berea was listed as the applicant. HK Architects of Dallas and Osborn Engineering of Cleveland are also working on the project.