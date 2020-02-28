Speakers at this year’s American Israel Public Affairs Committee Policy Conference include Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg.
The annual lobbying conference, which is the largest gathering of America’s pro-Israel community with more than 18,000 attendees, will be held from March 1 to March 3 in Washington, D.C.
The event boasts the attendance of more than two-thirds of Congress, more than 3,600 students from 630+ campuses, 83 student government presidents from all 50 states, at least 275 synagogue delegations and AIPAC members from across the country.
Other notable confirmed speakers are: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky; House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Maryland; U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman; former U.S. Ambassador to Israel Daniel Shapiro; and Lucy Kurtzer-Ellenbogen, director of the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Program.
Absent from this year’s roster is Israeli Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz, who spoke last year. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will address attendees via satellite.
Jewish Democratic presidential front-runner Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., confirmed on Twitter Feb. 23 he also would be skipping the conference.
“The Israeli people have the right to live in peace and security. So do the Palestinian people. I remain concerned about the platform AIPAC provides for leaders who express bigotry and oppose basic Palestinian rights. For that reason I will not attend their conference,” Sanders tweeted. “As president, I will support the rights of both Israelis and Palestinians and do everything possible to bring peace and security to the region.”
Rabbi Steven Denker of Temple Emanu El in Orange is a member of AIPAC’s Cleveland committee and has attended the conference for many years.
He said he’s most excited to speak with members of the Ohio congressional delegation and hopes to “get the word in about” the importance of the U.S.-Israel relationship.
“So it’s really, first, to be part of that AIPAC pro-Israel presence in Washington, to be able to learn from experts and also to see my colleagues and friends from around the country,” Denker said. While hearing the big name speakers is “exciting,” Denker’s goal is to learn. He also enjoys the rabbinic lunch each year.
“(It) is always very good, and I don’t know who our speaker is this year, but we always get somebody important, somebody good,” he said.
Highland Heights resident Jonathon Nisenboum, a member of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s Young Leadership Division board, said he’s looking forward to attending the conference for the first time.
Explaining he visited Israel on Birthright “for older people” last January, Nisenboum said, “It’s just an absolutely amazing country, but even before going, I’ve always really felt a huge connection to Israel.”
Noting his grandmother was a Holocaust survivor, Nisenboum described the country as being a key part of her life.
“I’ve inherited that from her and my family has that love for the country,” Nisenboum said. “So having gone and having felt connection, I feel it’s my responsibility to help promote and expand our relationship – both mine personally as well as the United States’ relationship – with Israel. Anything I can do to help that, including going to AIPAC and lobbying, is something that I find as a duty and also as something that I’m super excited for.”
Nisenboum is most excited to hear the “innovation session” on March 2.
“I’m in the technology industry (and) that’s one thing that Israel is obviously very well known for,” Nisenboum said. “So I’m excited to hear about that and how they’re using innovation to help expand their relationships with other countries.”
He’s also looking forward to hearing Pence speak.
“I think anytime you can hear from or be in the same room as the vice president of the United States, it’s pretty incredible, it’s pretty powerful and I’m excited to hear from him,” Nisenboum said.