Sam Heiser packed his bags “a week ago” for the 2020 American Israel Public Affairs Committee Policy Conference in Washington, D.C.
“I love it. It’s very informative and it’s a lot of great stuff,” Sam Cohen told the Cleveland Jewish News on March 2, the second day of the annual three-day lobbying conference.
The 11-year-old, who attends Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School in Beachwood, said it’s his first time attending and he admitted he hasn’t seen many attendees his age at AIPAC.
His favorite speakers? Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whom exit polls gave the edge to March 2 to remain as prime minister in the third election in one year.
“They were both into it,” Sam said. “They had spirit and they also had a great point that they were speaking about.” Prompted by his grandfather, Martin Cohen, who was also on the telephone, to explain further, Sam added, “It’s election day, (they were) talking about what they’re going to do if and when they’re prime minister.”
Martin Cohen and his son, Jacob, have been attending the conference together for about 10 years. Back then, Martin Cohen estimates there were about 10,000 people in attendance. This year, there are more than 18,000, he said.
“I heard stories from the old-timers when it was 700,” Martin Cohen said. “It’s grown consistently. The speakers have always been great, but it just grew and the people here are ... amazing.”
Martin Cohen compares attending AIPAC to being in a “little city.”
“Sammy wears a kippah and he feels very comfortable here, of course everything is kosher at the conference, so it’s very welcoming to Jews from observant to all the way across the spectrum,” Martin Cohen said.
At one of the conference’s breakout sessions, Martin Cohen said his grandson stood to ask a question.
“I was very proud of him,” Martin Cohen said. “He asked a question about Iran. And when we meet with Sen. (Robert) Portman and Sen. (Sherrod) Brown, Sam has been tagged as one of the guys to stand up there in front of the whole Ohio contingent and he will be asking a question – I’ll be trying to video it.”
Also on day two, Vice President Mike Pence called for the re-election of President Donald Trump, earning cheers from a crowd.
“The most pro-Israel president in history must not be replaced by one who would be the most anti-Israel president in the history of this nation,” said Pence, referring to Bernie Sanders, currently the front-runner for the Democratic presidential nomination. “That’s why you need four more years of President Trump in the White House.”
Some in the crowd gave Pence a standing ovation.
Politicians at AIPAC events are expected to promote their pro-Israel records, but a direct call for the election of a candidate is unusual at a venue that endeavors to promote bipartisanship. At the outset of this year’s conference, two top AIPAC lay leaders urged activists not to cheer should speakers attack political rivals.
Pence lashed out at Sanders for boycotting the conference, which the Vermont senator had said would be a platform for bigotry. He said support for Israel “has begun to erode” among Democrats, ignoring another plea from AIPAC leadership to not attack a political party as a whole.
Pence said Sanders “openly and repeatedly attacks Israel as a racist state.”
Sanders, who is Jewish, has said Netanyahu is a racist, but has never said Israel is racist. He has also said denying Jews the right to self-determination is anti-Semitic.
Pence listed the multiple Israel-related steps that Trump has taken, including cutting off funding for the Palestinians, moving the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, recognizing Israel’s claim to the Golan Heights and leaving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, drawing multiple instances of cheers and applause.
On day one, the conference was launched with an appeal for bipartisanship and potshots aimed at Sanders. The jarring contrast reflected how polarized support for Israel has become in the current political climate.
Amy Friedkin, a past AIPAC president with close ties to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., joined Alan Franco, a national board member from New Orleans and a major supporter of Republican candidates, in appealing for respectful dialogue.
In her speech, Friedkin called on those in attendance to “avoid the nasty partisan attacks that unfortunately dominate the dialogue.” She added that “the best way to persuade us is with facts, not fire.”
Friedkin and Franco were followed by Howard Kohr, AIPAC’s longtime CEO, who allegedly took aim at Sanders. Kohr, who grew up in Cleveland Heights, did not name Sanders, but much of his speech appeared aimed at the veteran lawmaker.
“In their political utterances, the leaders of this movement repeatedly and reflexively disparage Israel’s democracy and lump her in with nations hostile to American interests and American values,” he said. “Again, these are not the things a friend would say or do.”
More pointed was Danny Danon, the Israeli ambassador to the United Nations who spoke to AIPAC’s national council. Danon took issue with Sanders’ repeated description of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a “racist.”
“We don’t want Sanders at AIPAC,” Danon said. “We don’t want him in Israel. Anyone who calls our prime minister a ‘racist’ is either a liar, an ignorant fool or both.
JTA contributed to this report.