American Jewish Committee Cleveland will host a free event Feb. 16 at The Temple-Tifereth Israel geared toward parents of middle and high school students for an interactive discussion with Laura Shaw Frank on antisemitism and Israel.
Frank, a member of Young Israel Ohab Zedek of North Riverdale in Bronx, N.Y., is the national director of the William Petschek Contemporary Jewish Life department of the AJC in which she often speaks with parents or other groups for a variety of programming. The New York City resident has taught for 17 years at two Jewish day schools and many years as a bar mitzvah teacher. With one son still in high school, she told the CJN Feb. 6 this discussion is “very personal in many ways.”
In her role, she said she often receives phone calls and emails from lay leaders and members of the community with questions about the antisemitism children face in their schools and online spaces, which can be trickier to combat as a parent. This event offers the opportunity for Frank to take what the AJC has learned and share it with the community.
“This is going to be a very active session,” Frank said. “This is not going to be me droning on and on to the group. This is going to be very active with case studies that the group will be playing out in small groups to see how they can sort of enact the strategies that we talk about in the larger group session.”
She said the event will focus on empowering the Jewish community to be resilient in the face of rising antisemitism and having the knowledge and strategy to respond.
“We are going to be talking about the kinds of ways that antisemitism might present in school settings and in other places that middle school and high school kids find themselves,” Frank said. “And we’re going to be talking about specifically how one responds strategically, and that means responding with content, knowledge about the content, and also with strategy.”
The event is aimed at giving parents the tools to help their children confront and respond to antisemitism they may face in a school, extracurricular or online setting, and fits with the AJC Cleveland’s commitment to combating antisemitism through advocacy and educational initiatives.
“AJC Cleveland is engaged in raising awareness and understanding of antisemitism and the way in which we need to work together to combat it,” Lee C. Shapiro, regional director of AJC Cleveland, told the Cleveland Jewish News Feb. 6. “We do that within our community and outside of our community. ... And this program is aimed at helping our parents, and it’s really important to us.”
Not only does Frank hope that parents can walk away from the discussion with the tools to address antisemitism with their children, but also with their children’s schools and to share how the AJC can be a resource to them.
“We know the families will walk away with a real body of knowledge and of empowerment that they can take home to talk to their kids about,” she said. “That they can use to talk to their kids’ schools and fight the antisemitism that unfortunately our kids are facing more.”