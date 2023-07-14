AJC Cleveland received the George & Shirley M. Szabad Award for Outstanding Overall Program or Initiative earlier this month for “A Not So Random Encounter Leads to Antisemitism Training Across the NBA.”
Invited by the Cleveland Cavaliers and Jews for Unity, Inclusion, Connection and Education, its Jewish affinity employee group, AJC Cleveland participated in periodic “Time to Talk” discussions following antisemitic posts on social media by Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, and Kyrie Irving, a guard for the Dallas Mavericks and fomer Cav.
“After the Kanye situation, we saw an opportunity to educate our fellow team members about the history of antisemitism in the U.S. and why that type of language was dangerous,” Joanna Radov, chair of Jews for Unity, Inclusion, Connection and Education, said in a news release. “We are so grateful to our partners at AJC Cleveland for providing their expertise to our organization, offering a comprehensive and informative presentation, that still gets brought up to me months later.”
AJC Cleveland was asked to provide a briefing to an informal group of NBA diversity, equity and inclusion executives to provide context for the antisemitic tropes and rhetoric of those celebrities, according to the release. The meeting then allowed AJC regional offices across the country to connect locally and provide further briefings to NBA teams, the release stated.
The “Time to Talk” meetings allowed employees to openly, honestly and safely discuss current events and timely issues. Over 100 employees participated in the virtual discussion and briefing, “Unpacking Antisemitism.”
“The training provided by AJC was very effective in helping our team members better understand the complexity of challenges that the Jewish community is facing and provided valuable tools to help us recognize and respond to antisemitism,” Kevin Clayton, senior vice president and head of social impact and equity for the Cavaliers, said in the release. “We are proud to partner with AJC Cleveland and pleased they have been recognized for this important initiative.”
For 30 years the George & Shirley M. Szabad Regional Office Achievement Award ceremony has recognized innovative and impactful programming across AJC’s 25 regional offices, according to the release.
“We are humbled and honored to be recognized for our work, for our relationships, and the impact we have had both locally and across regions,” Jill Zimon, AJC Cleveland president, said in the release.