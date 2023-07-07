AJC Cleveland is accepting nominations for its 2023 Isaiah Award for Human Relations.
The award has been presented almost annually since 1964 and recognizes the work of local nonprofit organizations that show significant initiative and leadership toward advancing intergroup understanding and respect, according to a news release.
Nominations should include two to four recommendation letters and supporting documents of the reason for nomination.
Organizations can be self-nominated or nominated by others. Nominations are due by July 31. Submission scan be made at bit.ly/isaiah-award-2023.
For more information, visit ajc.org/cleveland