AJC Cleveland will present its 2020 Isaiah Award for Human Relations to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank during a virtual program at 8 a.m. April 16.
“The 2020 Isaiah Award for Human Relations recognizes an organization which exhibited dedication, attention, and commitment to the greater Cleveland Community before, throughout, and beyond this pandemic,” Isiah chair David Hexler said in a news release. “The Greater Cleveland Food Bank has always been a vital resource in providing help to those in need. They rose to the occasion during this past year by being able to serve an even greater need in the community.”
The Isaiah Award is presented to nonprofit organizations who show significant initiative towards advancing intergroup understanding and respect, the release said.
“We work hard every day to bring to life AJC’s values of creating a more just world for everyone, and one of the ways we can do this is by providing healthy food, and access to it, to all in our community who are in need,” Kristin Warzocha, president and CEO of the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, said in the release. “This past year during the pandemic, the food bank and our 1,000 partner programs have been essential in meeting the increased need – we were able to provide 9 million more pounds of food to more than 400,000 people. We will continue to do this important work well into the future to ensure that everyone in our community has the nutritious food they need every day.”
The event will also feature Margaret Mitchell, president and CEO of YWCA Greater Cleveland, and Marsha Mockabee, president and CEO of Urban League of Greater Cleveland. Both will address the keynote topic of “Building Bridges, Strengthening Community.”
For more information and to register, visit ajc.org/cleveland/Isaiah2020.