The American Jewish Committee held its first in-person Global Forum in two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic from June 12 to June 14 at Congregation Emanu-El in New York City.
World leaders, panelists, AJC staff and members of the Jewish community took to the stage to discuss topics relevant to the worldwide Jewish community, including the organization’s work, antisemitism in the U.S. and across the world, fighting hate online, the state of the Middle East and Israel, American politics, Muslim-Jewish relations, and the state of American Jewry as a whole.
Lee C. Shapiro, regional director of AJC Cleveland, told the Cleveland Jewish News June 15 that returning to in-person programming was “incredibly exciting” among over 1,000 colleagues.
“There was a sense of excitement and energy about being together – knowing the challenges ahead are significant,” she said. “But, in that, AJC is here to tackle those issues and bring about change. The mission is critical, the passion is deep and AJC has the will and tools to drive that change and create a safer world for all of us and generations to come.”
Across its three days of programming, attendees heard from Deborah Lipstadt, U.S. special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism; Katharina von Schnurbein, European Commission coordinator on combating antisemitism and fostering Jewish Life; Peter Stern, director of content policy stakeholder engagement at Meta; Eric Ebenstein, director of public policy at TikTok; U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken; Richard Haas, Council on Foreign Affairs Relations president; Walter Russell Mead of the Hudson Institute; Constanze Stelzenmuller of Brookings Institution; Gilad Erdan, Israel ambassador to the UN; Lana Nusseibeh, UAE’s ambassador to the UN; Omar Hilale, Morocco’s ambassador to the UN; Jamal Fares Alrowaiei, Bahrain’s ambassador to the UN; James Carville, Democratic strategist; Leslie Sanchez, Republican strategist and political commentator; Noa Tishby, Israeli-American actress, activist and author of “A Simple Guide to the Most Misunderstood Country on Earth” and Israel’s first special envoy for combating antisemitism and the delegitimization of Israel; Bret Stephens, New York Times op-ed columnist and Sapir editor-in-chief; Pamela Nadell, professor of history and Jewish studies at American University; David Baddiel, comedian, author and screenwriter; Rachel Fish, co-founder of Boundless; Yair Rosenberg, writer for The Atlantic; Jacob Kornbluth, senior political reporter at The Forward; April Powers, first impression Rx managing director DEI strategy; and Andrew Rehfeld, president of the Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion, and others.
With the 2022 Global Forum being her first to attend as AJC Cleveland president, Jill Zimon told the CJN on June 15 that the experience was “amazing.” Previously, she attended five other forums as a board member.
“There was a gathering Saturday evening at a private home for presidents and past presidents, and that was perfect,” she said. “Up until now, I have only seen other presidents on Zoom. It’s been challenging coming in as a pandemic president. We’re learning from each other and it’ll take a while to digest it all, but it was great.”
Zimon said the turnout speaks to the influence AJC has in the Jewish diaspora and beyond.
“I was really experiencing this incredible, unique strength in the global presence that AJC has,” she said. “And the sheer quality, and quantity, of relationships we have across the world. I’m very proud too – which was another big message. Not to just feel Jewish and proud, but to do everything we can to act and behave that way, too.”
In the same vein as the international impact AJC and its forum has, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke on June 12 about the status of the ongoing Russian war. He included updates from the front lines and an appeal to international communities to redouble efforts and stand alongside Ukrainians. Yair Lapid, alternate prime minister of Israel and minister of foreign affairs, described on June 13 the current global struggle between good and evil, as well as the common bonds shared by Jews around the world and the Israeli government’s commitment to the diaspora.
“We believe our greatest test is not just reaching agreements but managing disagreements,” Lapid said. “I am not willing to live in a country in which families are torn apart because of politics, a country in which I have no friends who think differently. There are many in our government that think differently than we do – and they are my friends and partners. We don’t put our ideas aside. Rather, we fight for them, understanding we have a common goal that is bigger than ourselves. That goal includes you. It includes the diaspora.”
A tribute for outgoing AJC CEO David Harris was held on June 13. Harris stepped down from the role in May, after over 30 years of leading AJC. He will stay on as a consultant through June 2023.
A letter from President Joe Biden was also read by AJC chief policy and political affairs officer Jason Isaacson, congratulating Harris on his lasting impact on AJC and the Jewish community throughout the world.
“Thank you for the privilege of this amazing journey,” Harris said in his remarks. “Thank you to all of you for making these last 32 years and the 11 that preceded it when I was still at AJC. Am Yisrael Chai.”
Shapiro said witnessing the tribute was very meaningful, considering all of the time she’s spent working alongside Harris at AJC.
“To know that the torch is being passed on to, again, brilliant leadership, shows that AJC is here for the long haul,” she said, referencing incoming AJC CEO Ted Deutch, a former Clevelander. “So for me, the highlight was that tribute, which symbolized all David has accomplished and allowed me to accomplish. And to know that we go on from strength to strength. There is so much work ahead of us, and I am confident that AJC is the way for me to make a difference. There is hope for the future, and it’s bright.”
Attendees also heard a one-on-one conversation with Deutch on June 14, moderated by journalist and author Abigail Pogrebin. He will assume the role on Oct. 1.
Deutch said it wasn’t lost on him the “enormous shoes” he’ll have to fill during his tenure as CEO. Before accepting the role, Deutch served as a U.S. representative in Florida’s 22nd congressional district since 2010, “leaving a place that is, suffice to say, not the best functioning institute at the moment,” he said.
“I was planning to keep doing that, but then this opportunity came along,” he said, recognizing the work AJC’s lay leaders and professionals do every day “giving their all to the cause.”
“... I can’t try to fill David’s shoes,” he said. “But, I can absolutely acknowledge that it is because of David’s leadership over the years that this organization is so set for future growth and success, and the opportunity for all of us to build, together, a brighter future for the Jewish community.”
AJC also presented the Moral Courage Award to Masih Alinejad, an Iranian activist. AJC honored her for her “moral, intellectual and physical courage, extraordinary bravery, and commitment to the protection of human rights,” said Lisa Pruzan, a member of AJC’s National Board of Governors and AJC’s Women’s Leadership Board, in presenting the award. The 2022 Sharon Greene Award for Campus Advocacy, presented by Allison Greene, was presented to Indiana University Hillel and Hillels of Ukraine, which also received a grant from AJC’s StandWithUkraine Fund.
In closing the forum on June 14, Harris gave his final remarks as CEO of AJC. He was interviewed by Deena Fisch, assistant director of digital advocacy at AJC, and Abe Baker-Butler, a student at Yale University and a 2020 AJC fellow to Harris, in a segment called “L’Dor V’Dor: From Generation to Generation.”
“I’m the luckiest person in the world – I never had a job, or ever went to a job,” Harris said, though he admitted he didn’t want the job when it was first offered. “My job was my life. My passion. My mission. My calling. Someone paid me to do this? I would’ve paid AJC for this job. That’s the God’s honest truth. I was a kid in a candy store from day one until today – and I intend that to be the case until the close of business on Sept. 30.”
Michael L. Tichnor was elected president of AJC, succeeding Harriet P. Schleifer, whose three-year term ended with the conclusion of the forum.
Next year’s forum will be held in Tel Aviv.
