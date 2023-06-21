Welcoming over 1,500 people from over 60 countries and six continents, the AJC Global Forum was held in Tel Aviv from June 11 to June 14 to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Jewish state by engaging in thought-provoking conversations about the issues in its mission.
Lee C. Shapiro, regional director of AJC Cleveland, said she felt privileged to travel to Israel and honored to speak with various influential speakers and leaders from Europe, Africa, Latin America and more. She found importance in being together as an AJC family while discussing vital issues in the Jewish community, she said.
“It was a privilege to travel to Israel,” Shapiro, a resident of Beachwood and member of B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike, told the Cleveland Jewish News. “I left a piece of my heart and soul there – something about being in Israel invigorates your soul. We heard from a full spectrum of political leaders, including government and opposition and had the opportunity to do that as an AJC family across the globe.”
Over 400 high school and college students attended, embracing the opportunity to learn about the issues in the Jewish community, engage in critical conversation and recognize the resilience of Israel.
Shapiro attended with eight other Clevelanders and a group from AJC Cincinnati. Between the AJC, there are members that stretch from Cleveland to Cincinnati.
AJC CEO Ted Deutch, a former Cleveland resident, energized the crowd by honoring the speakers, innovators and world leaders who joined them in Tel Aviv and recognizing the work that AJC has continued to do – as a family to combat antisemitism.
Shapiro’s most notable moment of the celebration was conferring the AJC Global Courage Award to the Sawaed family, a Bedouin tribe which fought in defense of Israel.
“One of my favorite moments from the celebration was awarding the AJC Global Courage Award to a veteran family who had lost 18 family members in protection of Israel,” Shapiro said. “It was an absolute honor to recognize them and the contributions they have made to keep Israel safe.”
Jill Zimon, president of the AJC Cleveland, has found her experience as AJC’s president and the opportunity to travel to Israel profoundly impactful since starting during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Since starting during the COVID pandemic in 2021, making sure I connected with board members as well as the external community was a high responsibility which was affected by the restrictions during covid,” Zimon told the CJN. “As things started to open, there was so much joy and satisfaction in holding events in person and being able to have board members together at our meetings. Being together in person makes things feel more whole.”
One speaker that stood out to her was Aliza Bloch, the mayor of Beit Shemesh, whom she shared a connection with Bloch, having.
“Almost 40 years ago, just out of college, I spent a year living in Beit Shemesh during a Peace Corps program,” said Zimon, a resident of Beachwood and also a member of B’nai Jeshurun Congregation. “It was interesting to hear how the city has developed since my time living there and to meet this amazing Orthodox woman.”
Zimon identified a range of benefits this event will bring back to the Cleveland Jewish community by gaining knowledge and ideas to strengthen its mission.
“We bring back that energy that we gave there from all the information and aspirations that we shared, and we bring back new connections and new ideas that will hopefully galvanize our new efforts,” she said.
Grace Salter is the Violet Spevack Editorial Intern at the Cleveland Jewish News.