American Jewish Committee’s Virtual Global Forum 2021 will span four days from June 6 to June 9 and feature addresses by world leaders, conversations and discussions centering on the rising antisemitism and anti-Israel language in current society. The forum aims to promote Israel’s place in the Middle East and bring a divided America together.
Featured world leaders will include Reuven Rivlin, president of Israel; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation of the United Arab Emirates; Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission; Emmanuel Macron, president of France; and Suga Yoshihide, prime minister of Japan.
Rivlin’s term as president ends on July 9, when he will be replaced by president-elect Isaac Herzog, the Jewish Agency chairman who defeated Miriam Peretz on June 2.
Within the virtual programming, attendees will hear discussions on the mainstreaming of antisemitism, on the place young leaders hold in establishing Middle East peace, the role of interfaith relations in the Abraham Accords, Muslim-Jewish advocacy and the future of bipartisan relations in America.
Lee C. Shapiro, regional director of AJC Cleveland, told the Cleveland Jewish News on June 1 that each year she looks forward to the global forum with “great anticipation and excitement,” always coming away with a renewed sense of the importance of the work that AJC does.
“As the schedule fills out, the announced schedule looks extraordinary,” she said. “There are so many exceptional speakers, I don’t want to miss anything. I hope our Cleveland community joins us.”
Shapiro said Americans continue to live in complicated times, and the challenges ahead are “truly profound” as antisemitic and anti-Israel language and incidents continue to rise in a time of great uncertainty in the Middle East. She said she hopes the AJC Virtual Global Forum will provide some clarity into these issues.
“We will at the global forum examine what is possible,” she said. “We will examine how to combat antisemitism, and promote Israel’s place in the changing Middle East and restore a deeply divided America, engage in difficult conversations, and hear from world leaders and experts. And hopefully, with better understanding, help shape history. If experiences are the guide, history will be made at the AJC Virtual Global Forum.”
Last year, the forum was set to be held in Berlin, but was adjusted to operate virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But, Shapiro said the location doesn’t matter - whether it’s Washington, D.C., or Jerusalem – experiencing the forum as a global community is most important. Locally, AJC Cleveland leadership will close out the forum with a series of small in-person patio gatherings to continue the conversation.
“It’s the conversations we have after the sessions, the taking of what we learn and how we put it into action here at home,” she said. “It is really exciting - this whole notion of coming together to re-imagine what is possible through difficult and informative discussions.”