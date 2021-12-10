David Harris, the long-time leader of American Jewish Committee, looked back on his more than 30 years leading the organization during a talk Dec. 10 at The City Club in downtown Cleveland.
Harris, executive director of AJC, recounted his journey as the child of refugees, to fighting for other vulnerable populations in the United States and throughout the world.
This drive to help others is borne, he said, to a great extent on his parents’ experience as Holocaust survivors and their gratefulness to America for being a safe harbor from persecution. This feeling was especially strong for his parents, and for him as Jews’ experiences during World War II showed “the vast amount of the world did not give a damn about our fate,” he told attendees.
Harris spoke of how meaningful it has been for him to devote his life to fighting against antisemitism and for Israel, and as he looks to stepping down from the role in May 2022, he is proud of the difference he and AJC have been able to make.
He told the Cleveland Jewish News he is most proud of his work to save Soviet Jewry and the improvement in Muslim-Jewish relations.
However, as much progress as there has been, he recounted how much farther there is to go and the challenges that are ever-present. Those issues, he told the CJN, center upon the external challenge of the growth and normalization of antisemitism. There is also, he said, the internal challenge of making Judaism and Israel meaningful to younger Jews throughout the country.
Following his stepping down as CEO, he will stay on as a consultant to the transition through June 2023, AJC previously announced.
The talk was The City Club’s annual Robert D. Gries Forum on Inspiration. The forum’s namesake, Robert D. Gries, is a longtime supporter of both The City Club and AJC. The forum was endowed by his wife, Sally, and the Gries Generation IV Fund, Donald and Lynn-Ann Gries, Michael and Peggy Gries Wager, and David and Jamie Cole, trustees.
