The City Club’s annual Robert D. Gries Forum on Inspiration will feature American Jewish Committee Executive Director David Harris for an in-person talk Dec. 10 at The City Club in downtown Cleveland.
Titled “The Good Fight: 30 Years of Jewish Leadership,” Harris will have the freedom to discuss anything throughout the over 30-year span of his career with the AJC, according to The City Club CEO Dan Moulthrop. The forum’s namesake, Robert D. Gries, is a longtime supporter of both The City Club and AJC. The forum was endowed by his wife, Sally, and the Gries Generation IV Fund, Donald and Lynn-Ann Gries, Michael and Peggy Gries Wager, and David and Jamie Cole, trustees.
“It’s entirely up to him,” Moulthrop told the Cleveland Jewish News about the subject of Harris’ talk. “I expect we’re going to get a level of candor, and a call to be our better selves and a call to justice. It’s not like he has ever lacked for those things, but there is something about that last year that if you’re holding anything back, now is the time to say it. I think this will be an important conversation for our community.”
AJC announced in July Harris would be stepping down from his position as CEO in May 2022. Following that, he will stay on as a consultant to the transition through June 2023.
“We’ve been trying to get David to The City Club for several years,” Moulthrop said. “It’s been a long time since he’s spoken here. He is such an important voice in America today, speaking to the aspirational role he believes the American Jewish community can broadly play in standing up for the values we hold dear – like standing against antisemitism and standing up for justice.”
Speaking to the current state of Ohio and the nation in terms of shying away from history and the things that make us uncomfortable, Moulthrop credited Harris for his ability to inspire others to face and learn from their discomfort.
“Whether that is standing against antisemitism or standing on the side of anti-racism, justice and a clear understanding of community and nation’s history, David Harris is the leader who can show us the way,” he added.
Lee C. Shapiro, regional director of AJC Cleveland, said Harris coming to speak at The City Club during “this magical holiday season” is “fitting,” especially to the Robert D. Gries Forum on Inspiration. Shapiro, along with AJC Cleveland president Jill Zimon, worked alongside The City Club to bring Harris to the forum.
“You don’t need to look much further than (Robert Gries) for inspiration – he is an exceptional visionary in his own right,” Shapiro told the CJN of the forum’s namesake. “He has inspired all of us with his intellect, heart, passion for his community and betterment of humankind. Both he and David share a real mutual admiration and deep friendship.”
In terms of Harris himself, Shapiro lauded him as an “extraordinary leader and gifted speaker,” noting her excitement for the opportunity to help host him in Cleveland.
“He lives his deeply held Jewish values, speaks with both a sense of history and mission and has the ability to shine light in even the darkest of moments,” she said. “I come away with both a sense of realism and hope. I’m always inspired to continue to do the important work (AJC) does towards shaping a better world for all. ... The AJC and myself are both excited and honored that he will share his experience, perspective and vision at The City Club, which is one of the most prestigious podiums in the nation.”
