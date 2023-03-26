Akiva Academy in Youngstown received a total of $35,000 in grants from the Frances & Lillian Schermer Charitable Trust and the Walter & Caroline Watson Foundation, according to a news release.
The $25,000 grant from the Frances & Lillian Schermer Charitable Trust will be used for the Akiva Enhancement Project. The project will build a new welcome area at the school’s entrance, including enhanced security and an outdoor patio space between the academy and the Levy Gardens Assisted Living facility next door, the release said.
The $10,000 grant from the Walter & Caroline Watson Foundation will be used for the Well-Rounded Education Program, which allows students to choose fun and unique extracurricular activities.