The teen engagement department of the Jewish Education Center of Cleveland, @akiva, is offering seven short films dealing with Jewish identity and Israel free to the community.
Though specifically chosen for teens, organizers encourage adults to watch as well.
“Each film is about one hour and virtual, so it is a safe and entertaining way to share bits and pieces of Israeli culture, pose questions about Jewish identity, and highlight the emerging Israeli movie industry,” Amnon Ophir, @akiva’s director, said in a Feb. 1 news release,
The program offers live virtual programming, including watch-alongs, live chats with Israelis, and cooking lessons.
Jewish educators will also be offered access to one or two films to share with their students and lesson plans to accompany those films. The program started Jan. 31, with information sessions for educators on how to use the films with students. On Feb. 7, two films began streaming, each available for one week. Two more films will start the week of Feb. 14.
The schedule, previews of the movies, and registration information can be found on akivacleveland.org/israelinshorts.
The films touch on issues facing Israeli teens that are different than those American teens deal with. O “American teens cannot understand their Israeli teen counterparts without experiencing their stories,” Ophir said in the release.
For example, one film, “Ameer Got His Gun,” is about a Muslim Arab boy who lives in Israel and wishes to enlist in the army. He tries to thread the needle between being a proud Arab and protecting the country in which he lives
“A Mirror for the Sun,” is about Tamar Ariel, the first Orthodox combat navigator who, after service, finds herself with friends in Nepal, hiking in an unexpected snowstorm.
“Masel Tov Cocktail,” is a fierce comic take on being a modern Jew in Germany, according to the release.