Ori Akrish was named executive director of the Cleveland Kids’ Book Bank, the nonprofit organization that works to foster literacy and a love of reading by providing free books to children, according to a news release. He will begin Oct. 10.
Board member Ron Soeder has been serving as interim executive director since the departure of Thea DeRosa Cerra in July.
For the past seven years, Akrish has been the executive director of Coach Sam’s Scholars, an after-school program that provides educational support to at-risk children through a combination of literacy, personal development, and health and fitness programs designed to develop the whole child, the release stated.
Akrish will be responsible for overseeing the leadership, community relations, management and operations of the Kids’ Book Bank, an organization that has distributed more than 3.5 million free books to children in need since its founding in 2016, according to the release. He will work closely with the board of directors, staff, donors, partner distribution organizations and volunteers to ensure that the organization continues to expand and serve children living in under-resourced communities, the release stated.
“We are so excited to have Ori lead the organization into our next chapter,” Judi Kovach, Kids’ Book Bank co-founder and chair, said in the release. “Our community has been so supportive in propelling the Kids’ Book Bank forward, and we know that Ori’s passion for our mission and innovative thinking will be further inspiration as we work together to share the magic of reading with children throughout our community.”
Akrish has a master’s degree in education with a specialty in organizational leadership from Cleveland State University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science/international affairs from the University of Cincinnati.