Akron City Council voted June 28 to enact a law that will require the city to release video recordings that documents an Akron police officer’s use of deadly force or force that results in serious bodily injury within seven days of the incident June.
The ordinance comes in response to community engagement and advocacy. Last summer, the citizen-led charter review commission recommended mandating disclosure of certain use-of-force video footage.
Footage from police body worn cameras will be automatically posted to akroncops.org within a week of the incident. The initial release will include at least three camera angles, assuming multiple devices captured the events. Any and all other footage of the incident will be released to the website within 30 days of the incident.
Under the ordinance, any member of the public can petition the city for release of footage they believe Akron failed to release as required.
The city hopes to put Akron at the forefront of transparency and accountability related to citizen-police interaction, according to a news release.