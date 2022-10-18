The Akron Area Interfaith Council will host a three-part series on antisemitism with events on Oct. 27, Nov. 3 and Nov. 17.

Told through the lens of antisemitism both in Akron and nationwide, the series aims to discuss how the recent surge in antisemitic hate fits into the historical picture of hate directed at Jews, and what can be done in Akron as a multi-faith community to assist local Jews in the fight against hate.

From 7 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 27, the event, “We’ve Seen This Before: The Historical Path of Antisemitism,” will feature Christopher Seeman, a professor of theology at Walsh University in North Canton. The talk will examine the historical phenomenon of antisemitism, to help us see what has always been there, as well as pick out and understand new sources of hate. It will be hosted at First Congregational Church at 292 E. Market St. in Akron.

Location: First Congregational Church, 292 E Market St, Akron

From 7 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 3, “Rising Numbers: Antisemitism in America Today” will feature Anti-Defamation League Regional Director James Pasch at Temple Israel at 91 Springside Drive in Bath Township. The talk will explore the factors that may help attendees understand the rise in hate crimes targeted at Jews nationwide.

Location: Temple Israel, 91 Springside Dr, Akron

From 7 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 17, a panel discussion on “Strength in Numbers: What Our Interfaith Community Can Do” will discuss into how Akron residents can support their Jewish neighbors and help assuage their fears of facing rising antisemitism alone. The program will be hosted at St. Hilary’s Catholic Church at 2750 W. Market St. in Fairlawn.

Location: St. Hilary’s Catholic Church, 2750 W Market St, Fairlawn

Programs will also be livestreamed at bit.ly/akron-aaic-youtube.

For more information, contact akronaaic@gmail.com. To learn more about AAIC, visit akroninterfaith.org.

