The city of Akron hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on Diagonal Road March 25 for the first new housing development in city limits in decades, according to a news release.
The 6.2-acre area will include 51 single-family detached homes. The city will partner with Triban Investment LLC, an affiliate of Knez Homes, to develop the property. Triban specializes in transforming vacant land into premier communities for local and national home builders. In addition, K. Hovnanian has been selected as the builder of the homes at The Crossings.
“The city’s support in the development of new home construction is critical to the revitalization and stabilization of our community,” Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan said in the release. “By investing in housing and new infrastructure, we’re making a long-term commitment to our city and our residents.”
The new homes will range from 1,381 square feet to 1,759 square feet and will include three and four-bedroom options, two and a half baths, attached garages, energy-efficient appliances, furnace and AC units and energy-efficient single-hung windows. Base prices for the homes will range between $200,000 to $230,000.
For more information regarding the homes for sale, contact 440-985-731.