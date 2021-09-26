National Sales & Marketing Executives Akron/Canton will hold its 49th annual “Accent on Excellence Event” from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 30 at The Tangier at 532 West Market St., in Akron.
Among the 25 honorees for the “Achievements in Excellence” awards are Gail Kerzner of LIVE Publishing Company/The Saavy Red Pen and Kenny Koblitz of SACS Consulting and Investigative Services. Additionally, Stuart Muszynski, president and CEO of Values-in-Action Foundation, will be honored as an outstanding community leader. Other awards to be presented include executive of the year and the exceptional sales and marketing collegiate award. Koblitz was a member of the 2020 class of CJN’s 18 Difference Makers.
A cocktail hour will precede the presentation and dinner at 5. Tickets are $95 per person for nonmembers and $75 for NSME Akron/Canton members. Corporate tables are also available. Dress code is black tie optional. There will also be a cash bar.
Tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/3Ax5x7r.
For more information on NSME Akron/Canton, visit nsmeakroncanton.org.