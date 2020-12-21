Akron Children’s Hospital has expanded its practices into Lorain County. As of Dec. 15, Akron Children’s is serving patients in two locations in Lorain County, thanks to its partnership with Mercy Health-Lorain.
What was formerly known as Mercy Health-Lorain at 3600 Kolbe Road, Suite 209, will now be Akron Children’s Hospital Pediatrics-Lorain; and what was formerly known as Mercy Health-Oak Point Primary Care and Specialty Care pediatrics office at 5940 Oak Point Road, Suite E, is now Akron Children’s Hospital Pediatrics-Amherst.
Both of these locations will continue to have their original pediatricians – Dr. Rashmi Shekhawat and Dr. Alba Ortega Close – as well as additional Akron Children’s Hospital pediatrics providers.
On Jan. 5, Akron Children’s Hospital will open a third location at the current site of Mercy Health-Oberlin Primary Care pediatrics office at 224 W. Lorain St., Suite 100, in Oberlin.
In addition to these new practices, Akron Children’s also started construction this month on a new 23,000-square-foot health center in Amherst. The $7.5-million project sits on 4 acres on Cooper Foster Park Road, and is scheduled to be open in about a year.