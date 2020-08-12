Akron Children’s Hospital was named to Forbes magazine’s America’s best employers for women list due to its efforts to support female employees and provide a positive work environment.
The hospital was No. 26 on the 2020 list, which positioned it in the top 10% of the 300 companies included. In industry-specific lists, Akron Children’s was ranked fourth nationally in the health care and social industry.
“In Northeast Ohio, Akron Children’s is known as a great place for women to fulfill their potential in meaningful careers,” said Grace Wakulchik, president and CEO, who became the first woman to lead the organization in 2018. “It’s wonderful to see that our efforts are attracting attention nationally.”