With the stroke of a quill, Torah scribe Rabbi Gershon Chaimson began writing a new Torah for Anshe Sfard-Revere Road Synagogue in Bath Township Aug. 8.
This took place as part of the Akron Jewish Family Festival at the Anshe Sfard parking lot. The Torah writing and the event were dedicated to Rabbi Mendy Sasonkin, who was a big part of the Akron Jewish community from 1995 to his death in 2018 at age 54.
His son, Rabbi Moshe Sasonkin, told the Cleveland Jewish News this was the first event of its kind in Akron.
“This was very special,” said Sasonkin, who assumed the pulpit upon his father’s death. “We were trying something different. We were thinking of an event to connect the community together. There haven’t been too many large community events together recently due to COVID. So, we were thinking of a good, fun and safe way to do it.”
About 400 people attended the event, which included a bounce house, food, artwork and face painting. Chassidic rock band 8th Day performed a mix of classical Jewish songs as well as their own compositions.
The beginning and conclusion of the Torah will be written in the United States, while the middle part will be written in Israel. The entire process will take about one year, according to Sasonkin.
The event held under sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s, including the Torah dedication, was sponsored by the Berlin Family Foundation, and Steve and Wendy Zimmerman. The Zimmermans, who are very close with the Sasonkin family, recently experienced a loss in their family as well. Because of this, the Torah dedication was a “dual dedication” in memory of their parents.
Sasonkin said the Jewish community in Akron may be small in numbers, but the festival showed how strong they are.
“For any community, having time to celebrate is always great,” Sasonkin said. “For a small community, the only way we thrive is when we unite together. Whenever we do events, I think this is what keeps us together as a community and helps us thrive as a community. I think everyone in the community feels the same way.”
Partnering organizations for the event were Beth El Congregation, Chabad of Akron/Canton, Chabad at Kent State University, ECE, Jewish Community Board of Akron, Jewish Family Services, The Lippman School, Rubber City Jews, Shaw Jewish Community Center, Senior Adults, Temple Israel and The Summit FM.