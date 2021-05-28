Akron Ward 1 councilman Rich Swirsky died May 26 in home hospice care from acute myeloid leukemia, according to a news release from the city. He was 68.
A lifelong Akron resident, Swirsky was elected as Ward 1 representative to Akron City Council in November 2013, and was re-elected in 2015 and 2019. Both re-elections were uncontested.
He most recently served as the chair of the council’s public utilities and green committee, vice chair of housing and neighborhood assistance committee, and as a member of the planning and economic development, public service and public safety committees. In January 2020, he was elected by his peers to serve in council leadership as the president pro tem.
Despite his illness, Swirsky attended his last council meeting May 10 to vote in support of a resolution urging the U.S. Senate to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act and to pass local “Pay-to-Stay” and “Source of Income” housing discrimination protections.
In the release, Akron Mayor Daniel Horrigan said Swirsky was active, engaged and a respected member of the Akron community for his entire life.
“He made the people around him better, more conscientious, and more caring,” Horrigan said in the release. “His passion for the environment, for equality, and above all, for people, will leave a lasting impression on me personally, and on our entire community. I am grateful for the years we were able to work alongside each other and to make Ward 1, and all of Akron, a better place.”
Horrigan said Swirsky “exemplified what it means to be a true public servant,” from his championing of the preservation of Highland Square, as well as protect the community’s environment and the most vulnerable community members.
“There has never been and will never be another Rich Swirsky,” he said in the release. “He loved this city enough to always push us to do and be better, and for that we are grateful.”
Margo Sommerville, president of Akron City Council, called him a “uniting force.”
“He often served as a bridge between factions while we were debating some of our most complex challenges,” she said in the release. “We will miss his voice of calm, reason and compassion. We extend our deepest condolences to Rich’s family and friends.”
In his years on council, Rich co-sponsored many legislative items including the city’s non-discrimination ordinance, the Akron Civil Rights Act; the tree ordinance; and the complete, livable and green streets taskforce, the release said.