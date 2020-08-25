Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and city council president Margo Sommerville on Aug. 20 released framework for the city of Akron’s racial equity and social justice task force.
The task force will be comprised of an executive committee of 29 community members, with additional subcommittees on specific topics.
Its mission is to build public trust in the community by recommending policy change for a more racially equitable, socially just community. It aims to bridge the racial wealth divide in Akron.
A five-year strategic plan will be delivered by the task force to the mayor, city council and community by December 2021.
“The purpose of this task force is to give the grassroots leaders who are actively engaged in the Akron community an opportunity to work together to develop a common understanding of where we are, and where we need to go, to advance racial equity and social justice,” Horrigan said in a news release. “We cannot truly address the challenges we face, unless we all agree on what those challenges are, and the specific steps needed to move our community forward. This will not be a lifeless document that sits on a shelf – but rather a plan of action, with specific benchmarks, that the community can use to hold us accountable for creating real change.”
Task force subcommittees will include: equitable workforce development and job creation; criminal justice system; health care and public health; housing; education; and communications.
Beyond making recommendations to the mayor and city council related to city operations and services, the task force may also make recommendations to organizations and private entities within Akron.
“We are at a turning point in history, both as a community and a nation,” Council President Margo Sommerville said in the media release. “Now is the time for Akron to step up, and address some of its most entrenched challenges head on, with open minds and a commitment to change. ... This task force will have the opportunity to bring issues to light, and make specific recommendations to make Akron a more equitable and opportunity rich community.”