Akron Mayor Daniel Horrigan signed an order lifting the curfew in downtown Akron effective at 6 a.m. on July 6, according to a news release.
A 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew was issued July 3, after protests surrounding the shooting death of Jayland Walker on June 27 took place throughout the city.
In a statement issued July 6, Horrigan said: “The curfew was put in place due to safety concerns for our downtown corridor and our residents. What I want our residents and community to know, is that we aren’t arresting protesters who choose to peacefully protest. Hundreds of citizens have protested in our community for days without incident, and we support their right to do so. In fact, we will take every step to make sure they can continue to do so safely.
“Those who were arrested were engaged in criminal behavior. They were becoming violent with officers and disrupting the peace which the community has been urging throughout this difficult time in our city. These individuals do not represent the larger gathering of peaceful protests and we won’t let them control the narrative of our community who are voicing their concerns.
“I continue to urge peace in our city and ask that if you see threats or instances of violence, that you report them.”
Walker, a 25-year-old Black man, was unarmed when eight Akron police officers chased him on foot and killed him in a pursuit that had started with an attempted traffic stop, authorities said July 3 at a news conference.
Officers said they believed Walker had shot at them earlier from a vehicle on State Route 8 and he feared he was preparing to fire again, authorities said.
This is a developing story.