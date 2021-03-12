The cities of Akron and Cuyahoga Falls have joined together to create a new vision plan for Merriman Valley and Schumacher Areas.
Known as the Valley, the plan would address zoning, urban design, transportation, environmental concerns and economic development components in the area, according to a news release.
Akron and Cuyahoga Falls will work with Chicago-based architecture and planning firm Farr Associates to craft the master plan. Both cities have committed $100,000 to the planning costs, and the contract with Farr Associates is believed to be finalized in March.
Residents, businesses and other stakeholders will have the ability to provide their voices in the master plan once the planning process commences this spring. The cities estimate the finalization of the plan to be in early 2022.
“This is a plan that is long overdue – we all see the potential that exists in the Valley, our backyard, so close to the national park,” Cuyahoga Falls Mayor Don Walters said in the release. “I’m confident we have selected the right consultant for this unique project. This is a great day for the residents of Cuyahoga Falls and Akron. Our two planning departments have been working on this together for many months now, and they have enjoyed the teamwork. Now it’s time to bring in the experts and let the residents have their voices heard.”
The master plan will first focus on a study that analyzes the Merriman Road, Portage Path Akron-Peninsula and Portage Trail/Northampton corridors. A portion of the area under study was originally a part of the former Northampton Township, where certain portions of land were annexed by Akron and the remaining land merged with Cuyahoga Falls in 1986. As a result, residential, retail and industrial development has transpired for decades in a number of different jurisdictions without an integrated plan regarding land use and development.
“The Merriman Valley-Schumacher Area is a fast growing area, rich in natural assets, the charm and character of which could be badly compromised by unplanned growth,” Doug Farr, founder of Farr Associates, said in the release. “This planning process proposes a close collaboration between the consultant team, the community, elected officials and city staff to work together to develop a future vision and plan based on the area’s core strengths. To ensure that the resulting master plan gets implemented, the consultant team will prepare a form-based zoning code for adoption by the two units of government. Our team has decades of experience at successfully leading communities of comparable size facing similar issues. We look forward to working with the community to create a place that will be cherished for generations.”
Cuyahoga Falls’ city council will decide whether to approve the hiring of Farr Associates March 15 after a 6:30 p.m. Zoom public discussion. If council approves, Cuyahoga Falls will become the fiscal agent on the project and will contract with Farr Associates; Akron will contract directly with Cuyahoga Falls on a reimbursement basis.
“This is such an exciting time for our two communities as we look together towards the future of the Valley,” Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan said in the release. “The end result of this process will be a master plan which recognizes the unique opportunities for residential and retail development in an area that is blessed with natural beauty, contains wonderful recreational amenities and is at the foot of our national park.”
Akron residents with questions regarding the Merriman Valley and Schumacher Area Master Plan can call 330-375-2084 or email jsegedy@akronohio.gov; Cuyahoga Falls residents can call 330-971-8135 or email development@cityofcf.com.