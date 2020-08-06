Four Akron leaders spoke of their emotional experiences as well as their obstacles and goals in a virtual “Conversation on Racial Injustice,” presented by the Jewish Community Board of Akron.
“I’m not OK. This is a very, very hard time,” said State Rep. Emilia Strong Sykes, D-Akron, minority leader of the Ohio House of Representatives. “It is very hard to watch Black bodies to be (assassinated) in the street. It is hard to see the police greet Black faces with riot gear.”
She described being in Columbus and seeing white protesters – some carrying offensive signs at various protests – treated differently than Black Lives Matters demonstrators just weeks later.
“There were white men with rifles and signs that said the most vile things ever, and there was very little police presence,” Sykes said. “And just a couple weeks later when I was there, and there were people advocating for Black lives, I saw riot gear, I saw the mounted unit, I saw tanks, and it feels like a nonstop reminder that my Black skin is a weapon, is viewed as a weapon without any other action.”
Sykes said it is challenging to work through the COVID-19 pandemic as well, and pointed out inequities in health care and in attention to health issues at the state level that the pandemic has both brought to light and heightened.
“This is the third first of the month and there is no renter’s help, there is no mortgage help,” she said, predicting that there will be an eviction crisis. “I am really concerned about where people are going to live after this – if they are still going to be alive.”
Sykes was joined by Judi Hill, NAACP president for Akron, who spoke of her efforts to register people to vote.
“I can’t breathe because there’s so much going on,” Hill said. “It’s almost overwhelming.”
She said that because of the pandemic, more people saw what happened to George Floyd in Minneapolis, when former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes on May 25, killing him.
“When I saw it, I couldn’t believe that could happen in America,” she said. “Because of the pandemic, we all saw it. We all experienced it all over the world.”
She spoke of the difficulty of reaching voters during the pandemic with the constraints of social isolation.
“Sometimes it feels like it’s intentional,” she said, adding that she believes state officials have attempted to disenfranchise voters by erecting barriers to voting.
Andre Lessears, director of diversity and inclusion for the Cleveland Clinic Akron General, said his experience is that of being weighed down.
“This work is very heavy,” he said. “And it never becomes light. You just get used to carrying the weight. And every time something happens, there’s more weight added to your shoulders. … There are some days when I feel the weight more than others, but the weight never leaves.”
He said the pandemic “has exposed the deficiencies of our system.”
Robert DeJournett, vice president of opportunity and inclusion for the Greater Akron Chamber of Commerce, said he is tired of being tired.
“If you know me, you know the glass is always half full, but this has taken me to a place I haven’t been before,” DeJournett said. “I’m hurting right now.”
He spoke of hiring practices and the private networking that often takes place to fill jobs.
“It’s hard to get a foot in the door due to biased hiring practices,” DeJournett said. “We’re not being inclusive in our collective hiring practices.”
DeJournett said one way for Jews to help is by mentoring. A second would be through implicit bias training.
Sykes credited Howie Beigelman, executive director of Ohio Jewish Communities in Columbus, for advocacy around a resolution that would declare racism as a public health crisis, which Sykes believes would help frame a more equitable agenda as legislators consider issues.
“Racism is one of the tools that people use to remain in power,” she said.
Laurie Zuckerman, who posed questions to the panelists for JCBA, asked the approximately 200 people taking part “to listen not only with your head, but also with your heart” and to hear “a wider perspective.”
In opening the program, JCBA CEO Todd Polikoff said, “We have a traditional and spiritual imperative to pursue justice, not just for Jews, but on behalf of those for whom justice is not blind.”
Brian Rolnick-Fox posed questions from the viewers. He thanked the panelists for their honesty, insight and vulnerability and called the conversation inspiring.
In both opening and closing remarks, Polikoff referred to U.S. Rep. John Lewis, D-Georgia, who died July 17.
“He is with us whenever we take action to get in the way of injustice,” Polikoff said.