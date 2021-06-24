Akron was named one of 50 Champion Cities selected as finalists in the Bloomberg Philanthropies 2021 Global Mayors Challenge, a global competition that identifies the most innovative ideas developed by cities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. From June through October, Akron and the 49 other finalists advance to the champion phase of the competition. During this phase, finalist cities will refine their ideas with technical assistance from Bloomberg Philanthropies and its network of innovation experts.
Akron’s submission to the Global Mayors Challenge was their Targeted Help for Resilient InnoVative Entrepreneurs program. THRIVE is intended to help increase the number of Black-owned businesses in the area in order to reduce the income gap between Black and white households as well as grow the local economy.
“Data and lived experiences both reveal that Black Akronites have less wealth than they should,” Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan said in a news release. “As one of the 50 Champion Cities in the 2021 Global Mayors Challenge, our goal is simple but bold: to create 200 new Black-owned businesses in Akron by 2030. The THRIVE program will help us launch more Black-owned businesses and give them the support they need to be successful. By doing so, we will build wealth in the African-American community and grow our city’s economy using our most powerful resource – our people. This idea is impactful, collaborative, and scalable, and it will help us create a more equitable future.”
Akron was one of more than 630 cities from 99 countries that submitted ideas to the 2021 Global Mayors Challenge.
The top 15 cities will be announced in early 2022. Each of the 15 top cities will receive $1 million and robust multi-year technical assistance to implement and scale their ideas.
For more information, visit mayorschallenge.bloomberg.org.