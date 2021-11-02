Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan will host the city’s fifth annual Health Equity Summit virtually from1 to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 9 and Nov. 10. Each year, the summit brings together health care leaders and workers, employers, social service agencies, grass roots groups and citizen advocates to discuss how to tackle racial disparities in health care and find equitable solutions to help those who have been historically disenfranchised. This year’s summit will address how racism impacts the health of people of color, with a focus on evidence-based solutions to prevent youth and community violence.
“While we work to make Akron a safer, healthier, more vibrant community, the unfortunate reality is that health outcomes for Akron residents differ based on race,” Horrigan said in a release. “Through the work of Full Term First Birthday, and my health equity ambassador, Tamiyka Rose, we’ve made significant strides towards closing the gap between white and black infant mortality rates. However, there is much more work to do, and we’re not done yet. This year, we are also shining a light on the way that systemic racism intersects with violence in our community, and how we can invest in effective prevention strategies that will enhance the safety and wellbeing of some of our most underserved communities.”
The featured keynote speaker for the event is award-winning Dr. Arthur R. James, a former obstetrician, gynecologist and associate clinical professor at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus. He is also the founder and formal medical director of the Kalamazoo County Fetal and Infant Mortality Review team, leading their effort to reduce infant mortality.
Other guest speakers and panelists will be announced.
Registration is free and available at bit.ly/3peFTl8. A link to the livestream will be sent to registrants prior to the start of the event.