The City of Akron’s live music venue downtown, Lock 3, announced the start of the city of Akron Movie Series. This includes movies free of charge at Sunday Cinema at Lock 3, Movies on the Great Streets, Community Partner Movie Series and the North Hill Movie Series.
Starting in June, movies will be showing at the Sunday Cinema on the Lock 3 Akron Cleveland Clinic Stage, Sundays at 8 p.m. Each movie will include a learning element, based on the theme of the current movie. Another place to see movies presented by Lock 3 is at Movies on the Great Streets. Great Streets a part of Akron’s plan to improve the city’s neighborhood business districts. Families can enjoy movies outdoors in their community.
The Community Partner Movie Series will also be held at various locations during the summer months. On the third Saturday of each month, at People’s Park, Lock 3 is sponsoring the North Hill Movie Series.
All movies will be shown at dusk. For times, visit Lock3Live.com or Lock 3’s Facebook page. Cancellations due to weather will also be updated on the Lock 3 website and social media pages.
Find additional concert and event information, visit Lock3Live.com.