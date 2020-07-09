The city of Akron’s aquatic amenities opened for the summer season on July 1.
The pools are at Reservoir Park in Goodyear Heights and Perkins Park in West Akron. The splash pads are at Joy Park in East Akron and Patterson Park in North Hill.
A plaque will be dedicated at the site of the Joy Park splash pad in honor of Eyonni Rogers, who died at 15 months old from Pompe disease, a rare hereditary disorder that causes progressive muscle weakness and is often fatal in infants. This recognition is intended to honor Eyonni’s battle and promote the importance of genetic testing.
“We want our community to be able to participate in their favorite summertime activities in a way that is safe for everyone involved,” said Mayor Dan Horrigan in a news release. “It is vital that the guidelines are followed so that residents can enjoy these recreational opportunities while still mitigating the impact of COVID-19.”
In order to access the pools this summer, users must sign up for a free membership at akron.recdesk.com or in person at either of the pools. All minors must have a parent or guardian register them for a membership.
A maximum capacity of 40 people per pool has been determined for each facility, masks are being worn by employees and patrons are asked to wear masks when they are not in the water.
The pools and splash pads are open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., weekdays and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, weather permitting. The 2020 season for city pools will run until Aug. 22, and for splash pads until Sept. 13.