The Akron-Summit Council on Holocaust & Genocide Education will sponsor the 34th year of the Akron-Summit Holocaust Arts and Writing Contest for students in Summit County in grades six to 12. The theme this year is “Lessons of the Holocaust: Undeniable Stories of Survival.” Project deadline will be Feb. 4, 2022.
Winners will be chosen in two divisions and two categories, written arts and visual arts. Entries for students in grades six to eight will be judged as Division I and entries for students in grades nine to 12 will be judged in Division II.
Winners will be chosen based on interpretation of the contest theme, rooted in Holocaust, technique, originality and use of proper sources. Chosen pieces will be displayed in an exhibit at the Akron-Summit Main Library at 60 S. High St. in the spring and at AkronSummitHolocaustEducation.org.
First-, second-, third- and fourth-place winners in each of the four categories will receive a prize as will the teacher of each first-place winner. First place is $234, second place$180, third place $90 and fourth place $36.
Teachers of the first-place winners will receive a $200 credit to purchase books from a suggested resource list created by Barb White. The council will purchase and deliver these resources to the teacher following their selections.
Prize-winning art will be displayed at the Akron-Summit County Library, from April 4 to May 1.
For more information or to learn how to submit an entry, visit AkronSummitHolocaustEducation.org/entry.
From 6 to 7:30 p.m. April 26, there will be a Holocaust Commemoration and Awards Ceremony at the Akron-Summit County Library.
This ceremony will commemorate and remember the lives of the 6 million Jewish people and 11 million others that were killed by the Nazi regime and its collaborators during the Holocaust. The ceremony will also recognize the students who created the prize winning art work.
The Akron-Summit Council on Holocaust & Genocide Education is supported by Summit County, the city of Akron and donations from the community.
To help continue Holocaust awareness and educate the youth in our community, donations can be made at AkronSummitHolocaustEducation.org/donate.