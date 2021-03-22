Akronite, a points-based rewards system app intended to encourage making purchases at Akron businesses, is growing to include Merriman Valley, Middlebury and Maple Valley neighborhoods after its launch in downtown, Highland Square, University Park, Pilgrim Square and West Hill.
Since its launch in August 2020, more than 4,400 users and 170 local businesses have participated in the app, according to a news release.
“The app has proven even more successful than we originally hoped for,” Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan said in the release. “What we initially envisioned as a way to help our local businesses get through the crushing impact of the pandemic has proven to be a successful effort to promote and highlight Akron-owned businesses in the long-term as well. We remain committed to investing in these entrepreneurs.”
Joining the app is free for local businesses. Akron business owners located in the participating areas can sign up by filling out an online form at bit.ly/38Q1B5X. City representatives will then reach out to complete the registration process and teach business owners how the app’s participation works.
“The results speak for themselves,” James Hardy, Akron deputy mayor for integrated development said in the release. “When you see that we’ve had a positive economic impact of over $200,000 since the launch of the app, it just goes to show that incentivizing shopping locally really does work to get people in the door and supporting our Akron businesses.”
Akronite has already added Marques, Compass, Eighty-Three Brewery and LaBelle’s Barber Parlor since expanding into Merriman Valley, Middlebury and Maple Valley.
The app is free to download on Apple or Android devices. Upon downloading the app, users link their credit or debit card to get started and then can start earning and redeeming the app’s currency, “Blimps,” immediately. One Blimp is equivalent to spending $1 at participating businesses.
Currently, Akronite is offering multiple promotions, such as 30% back in Blimps when shopping at Black-owned businesses or at a business located on Main Street. New promotions will start at the beginning of April.
For more information and to download the app, visit colu.com/Akronite.