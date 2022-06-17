Councilman Alan Charnas announced his resignation from Orange Village Council during its June 8 meeting as his family prepares to move at the end of the month.
“It’s with a very heavy heart that I announce I’m resigning my position on Orange Village Council effective June 30,” Charnas said during the meeting. “This will be my last official public meeting as a councilperson as we are moving out of Orange at the end of the month.”
Charnas was first appointed to the council for a five-month stint in July 2019 to fill a vacancy following the death of Ronald Barron, but lost the seat after running for a four-year term in November 2019.
He once again was appointed to council to fill a vacancy in October 2020 after Scott Bilsky resigned that July and moved to Pepper Pike. In November 2021, Charnas was elected to a four-year term.
“It has been a tremendous honor to serve the residents of Orange for a second time and to serve with each of the other council people,” he said, adding that the position can be more challenging than it appears, but is ultimately rewarding.
Charnas was born and raised in Beachwood, graduated from Beachwood High School and received a Bachelor of Arts in sports management and communications from the University of Michigan. He married Alyson, a native New Yorker, and in 2003 they moved to Orange Village where they raised their two sons and a daughter.
In his remarks, he highlighted the leaders and future leaders who are dedicated to serving the community, as well as his hope for greater mental health resources in the area. Charnas pointed out that while there is a lot that divides people, we are more similar than we are different.
“I think we all want the same thing, which is to live in a place where we feel safe and feel like we belong,” he said. “I know for the past 20 years Orange Village has been that place for me and my family, and we will miss it very much.”
He said he does not know where they will ultimately move, but will be renting in Pepper Pike in the meantime.
Charnas is a managing partner at Storage Zone Self Storage and since 2010 has served on the board of directors at Hillel of Kent State University. He served a three-year term as a trustee at the Jewish Federation of Cleveland as the board representative for Hillel at Kent State. All three of his children have been active volunteers at the Friendship Circle of Cleveland in Pepper Pike.
The council will have up to 45 days from the date of the next regular council meeting, scheduled for July 13, to fill the vacancy.