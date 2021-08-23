The owner of the Aleksander Shul has appealed $65,000 in fines levied against the synagogue by retired Shaker Heights Municipal Court Judge K.J. Montgomery in a criminal case brought in housing court by the city of University Heights.
University Realty USA, owner of the University Parkway shul, pleaded no contest to charges brought regarding code violations at the 4380 University Parkway home that has been used as a synagogue for about a decade.
Eric C. Nemecek of Friedman & Nemecek LLC in Cleveland, filed the appeal Aug. 10 with the Ohio 8th Circuit Court of Appeals on behalf of the owner.
He did so based on the following basis: “abuse of discretion in imposing sentence.”
Montgomery said the maximum penalties for all counts and days of violation tallied to $2.82 million, calculated at the maximum per diem rate of $5,000.
She suspended most of the fines bringing down the total penalties to $65,000.
Mike Cook, communications and civic engagement coordinator for the city of University Heights, said in an Aug. 19 email to the CJN the city would not comment.
“This is a pending legal matter, and as such, there will be no comment from the city,” he wrote.
The city is pursuing a separate civil lawsuit in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas against the shul, owner and rabbi, seeking to bar the building from being used as a synagogue.
Members of the congregation have temporary permission to use the building on Shabbos and for upcoming High Holy Days after making repairs to the building.
A two-day hearing is scheduled on Oct. 1 and Oct. 4 before Magistrate Stephen M. Bucha.
In a July 29 filing, Dale H. Markowitz of Thrasher, Dinsmore & Dolan of Chardon filed a brief alleging discrimination on the part of University Heights Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan in the civil suit.
Markowitz wrote, “This case is about a mayor, in an election year … adopting a new discriminatory policy to cater to a vocal constituency that does not want to live near Orthodox Jews.”
Markowitz has requested to withdraw as counsel and asked that Ashley C. Kirk of his firm also be allowed to withdraw as counsel based on a conflict of interest that he became aware of Aug. 16, he wrote in an Aug. 19 court filing.
Roman P. Storzer and Jonathan S. Gross, both of Storzer & Associates of Washington, D.C., and Brian J. Green of Shapero & Green of Beachwood are also listed as attorneys for the defendants.
Multiple attempts to reach Nemecek were unsuccessful.