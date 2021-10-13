The Aleksander Shul, Rabbi Shnior Zalman Denciger and the owner of the building, University Realty LLC filed a federal lawsuit Oct. 13 against the city of University Heights seeking a preliminary and permanent injunction so the property can be used as a shul.
A copy of the 29-page complaint filed in U.S. District Court of Northern Ohio Eastern Division was sent to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.
The lawsuit, filed by Lindsey E. Sacher of Tucker Ellis LLP in Cleveland, seeks a declaration the city’s land use ordinances are void, invalid and unconstitutional on the ground they violate the free exercise and free speech clauses of the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act, the Free Exercise Clause of the Ohio Constitution, Ohio Common Law and the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution as a prior restraint on religious expression and exercise.
In addition, the lawsuit seeks preliminary and permanent orders “enjoining (the city) from applying their laws in a manner that violates the laws listed above.
The lawsuit seeks compensatory damages, full costs, attorneys’ fees and other relief.
The lawsuit said University Heights Codified Ordinances treat religious institutions on “less than equal terms with non-religious institutions.”
The city and the Aleksander Shul have been in an ongoing legal battle.
This is a developing story.