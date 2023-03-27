Following the December 2022 settlement of the Aleksander Shul v. City of University Heights case, both parties have filed declarations with the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio Eastern Division regarding the payment of attorneys fees.
According to a Jan. 17 memorandum in support of Aleksander Shul’s attorney’s fees and costs, the shul’s lawyers, Tucker Ellis LLP in Cleveland and Storzer & Associates, P.C. in Washington, D.C., requested the court grant their motion for attorneys fees and costs in the amount of $421,587.75 for services rendered by both firms. Both firms reported their rates and hours billed in their filings.
The city’s memorandum, which opposes the motion, was filed on March 22 by Mark Landes and Donald C. Brey of Isaac Wiles & Burkholder, LLC in Columbus, the city’s attorneys.
Reasonings for their opposition include their opinion that Aleksander Shul is entitled to “no more than nominal fees because this litigation was entirely unnecessary”; that Aleksander Shul bears “the burden of proving the reasonableness of the fee request”; that the amount requested is “grossly excessive”; that their billing records are “littered with duplicative and unnecessary hours;” reported time and labor was “unreasonable and unjustified”; and that the “case involved no particularly novel or difficult questions,” among others.
“Plaintiffs demand an award that strays far beyond the bounds of reason,” the memorandum reads. “At a minimum, (the) court should reduce the award to reflect reasonable hours, commensurate hourly fees and sound billing practices. Given that the outcome of this case could have been achieved while avoiding litigation entirely, it is, at best, questionable whether (the) plaintiffs are entitled to any substantive attorney’s fees, et al. The people of University Heights should not be required to pad lawyers’ pockets at the public expense.”
University Heights also retained Marcus Sidoti, partner at Friedman, Gilbert + Gerhardstein in Cleveland and Cincinnati to review Aleksander Shul’s attorney’s fees and costs motion and to provide his opinion. His March 22 declaration suggests initial reduced fee rates, bringing the fees and costs down to $375,202.95. Further reduction could also be explored, he wrote, and could bring the total down to a range of $187,601.48 to $243,881.92.
Sidoti also wrote these reductions would compensate for “the inflation caused by block billing, over-staffing, and duplicative or vague entries.”
The case, which is assigned to Judge Philip Calabrese, started in 2019 when the city first filed criminal violations that September against University Realty USA LLC, which is the owner of the shul, stemming from safety and city zoning violations. University Realty pleaded no contest, and Shaker Heights Municipal Court Judge K.J. Montgomery sentenced University Realty to $1.59 million in fines, of which all but $65,000 was suspended. In addition, University Realty was assessed $66,730 in costs.
Three years later, the two parties met on Dec. 19, 2022, to discuss the settlement, allowing the shul to continue operations in a residential neighborhood and construct a new building at its 4380 University Parkway location. In addition to getting approvals to construct a new shul, the proposed building is subject to internal administrative review only, and will not require additional approvals by the city planning commission, board of zoning appeals or architectural review board. Aleksander Shul will also post a $750,000 bond for the benefit of the city as security for the timely completion of the project within two years of the city’s approval of construction drawings, according to previous Cleveland Jewish News reports.
Mike Cook, communications and civic engagement director for University Heights told the CJN in an email that, as with all open court cases, the “city will speak only through court filings,” and that Mayor Dylan Brennan and Law Director Luke McConville won’t be making any further statements.