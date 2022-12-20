Aleksander Shul and the city of University Heights have settled their ongoing legal battles, allowing the shul to continue operations in a residential neighborhood and construct a new building at 4380 University Parkway.
University Heights City Council met Dec. 19 to discuss the settlement, which University Heights Mayor Michael D. Brennan said was a show of the two parties “working together.”
“They may now build a new facility that meets state building code and is safe for their congregants and the public who join them,” Brennan told the Cleveland Jewish News Dec. 20. “They control their own destiny, and it is now up to them.”
As part of the settlement, University Heights Law Director Luke McConville sent a memorandum to all members of the city council and Brennan on Dec. 13, detailing the provisions that are included in the settlement agreement. In addition to getting approvals to construct a new shul, the proposed building is subject to internal administrative review only, and will not require additional approvals by the city planning commission, board of zoning appeals or architectural review board.
Aleksander Shul will also post a $750,000 bond for the benefit of the city as security for the timely completion of the project within two years of the date of approval by the city of construction drawings. The shul will also indemnify the city in connection with its construction activities on site, and the parties will also enter a development agreement that imposes the city’s standard obligations for developers, and includes the various conditions established by the city planning commission for the operation of a house of worship at the site.
The parties will also file a joint motion with Shaker Heights Municipal Court to modify the University Realty USA, LLC’s sentence by suspending all fines, and the parties will present briefs and arguments to the United States District Court of the Northern District of Ohio and Judge Philip Calabrese relating to the payment of attorney fees.
Jonathan Slagter of Tucker Ellis in Cleveland, who represents Aleksander Shul, told the CJN Dec. 20 that his clients are “very happy” with the resolution.
“It was reached after long discussions and negotiations on each side,” Slagter said. “It was an extended period of time, but it had to work for the city, community and client. But, we are very happy that we can close this book and move forward with the community and city, and to operate the shul, which we are also looking forward to.”
The new shul will be a new building on the current lot, Slagter said. The project was originally meant to just upgrade the current building, but Slagter said it “became cost-prohibitive, both functionally or otherwise.”
“So, to address those issues, we hired an architect and came up with renderings and a concept plan for the new shul to be built on the property,” he said. “When construction begins, in all likelihood, we will have to either find an alternative location (to meet) or there will be some disruption in services.”
The architect is Olsavsky Jaminet Architects Inc. in Youngstown.
The city first filed criminal violations in September 2019 against University Realty USA LLC, which is the owner of the shul, stemming from safety and city zoning violations. University Realty pleaded no contest, and Shaker Heights Municipal Court Judge K.J. Montgomery sentenced University Realty to $1.59 million in fines, of which all but $65,000 was suspended. In addition, University Realty was assessed $66,730 in costs.
Now, over three years later, Slagter said he is happy his clients can move forward “with a more positive relationship with the city and community.”
“It is important for both parties to do that, for many reasons,” he said. “I am very happy they get to move beyond litigation.”