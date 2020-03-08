Three Cleveland college presidents spoke of the work they do to embrace free speech and keep their campuses safe and tolerant environments for students of all faiths.
In a panel discussion moderated by J. David Heller, board chair of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, the presidents of Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland State University and Cuyahoga Community College spoke of their efforts to tolerate a free flow of ideas while drawing the line at hate speech.
The Feb. 26 event at Corporate College East on the eastern campus of Cuyahoga Community College in Warrensville Heights was part of the 73rd annual meeting of the Community Relations Committee and Sidney Z. Vincent Memorial Lecture. It was called “Civility & Discourse on College Campuses: A Candid Conversation.” More than 200 people attended.
“Free speech is a basic tenet that I think we all support and where you end up drawing that line between free and hateful speech is something we spend a lot of time talking about,” CSU’s Harlan Sands said.
Responding to hate
CWRU’s Barbara Snyder spoke of her response when white nationalist posters appeared on campus.
“We don’t let people just tape things up anywhere,” she said, adding that CWRU has a process for posting notices and that the white nationalist group failed to follow that process. “So we were able to take them down right away as soon as we learned about them. But student still saw them. And other people saw them.”
In response, she held a community meeting.
“I think it was a good opportunity for people to be able to air their concerns,” she said.
She said she worked closely with the campus police department following the incident.
“But we also worked with Hillel and Federation and others to think about these things. I reached out immediately,” Snyder said. “(The Anti-Defamation League) came on campus because it is an educational moment, as Harlan said.”
Tri-C’s Alex Johnson spoke of the importance of “context for response,” praising Snyder’s. Johnson said there have been incidents involving white supremacist organizations at Tri-C as well.
“And just recently there was an anti-Semitic note passed under one of our faculty member’s doors,” he said, adding that Tri-C also reached out to educate students. “So the students quite honestly ultimately become our vehicle for the values that we promote at the institution.”
On boycott, divest and sanctions
In his introductions, Heller said he spent time with each of the three panelists on Federation trips in Israel. He then asked the panelists about the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement targeting Israel, which he said has been “a real challenge for our community, around the country and around the world.
Heller said,”They have a plan that they have and that plan doesn’t include dialogue, which is frustrating for us in the Jewish community, because in the Jewish community, ingrained in our sort of DNA is to have dialogue.”
Sands spoke about CSU’s free speech resolution, which was passed in partnership with its faculty and modeled after one by the University of Chicago’s.
“It’s enabled us to go to the students in the classroom and outside the classroom and come up with a framework for having these discussions,” he said. “It lays out the boundaries of what free speech is and what it isn’t and what our mission is in educating students.”
Johnson spoke of the role of the president.
“Sometimes the president of an institution has to exude bravery and fortitude in the face of all this because you can be hit from both sides,” he said.
“I like to say I’m a practicing agnostic when it comes to the issues,” Sands said. “Because we have a duty to protect free speech, and if you’re not going to have these discussions on college campuses, where else can you have them?”
Snyder said that while CWRU has a free speech policy and she is careful about “what I put my imprimatur on because people are watching that,” she has taken public stands more than once about BDS, first when she was employed at The Ohio State University in Columbus as executive vice president and provost.
“I believe that in the academic community, we have a special responsibility to engage and not boycott anybody,” she said, adding that CWRU maintains connections with institutions in many countries “where are definitely human rights going on, and yet we still engage with faculty and students in those places.”
Snyder said she took a stand at CWRU “just a few weeks of my arrival because that was when an organization called the British Teachers Union was advocating for this, and so I wrote a letter about my views.”
Snyder, who is leaving in the fall to head the Association of American Universities, said there was a campus conversation at the time, and she recognizes that that there are people at CWRU who disagree with her position.
When hate turns to violence
The presidents addressed hate speech as well.
“All of us, I know, have had incidences where we have to step in,” Sands said. “I’ll go back to the synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh (in October 2018), which obviously affected all of us in a really personal way, and how we dealt with that on campus and the discussions we’ve had, not just from an education standpoint but from a safety standpoint, is something we all think about. And so it cuts across a lot of different areas when we talk about the effect of hateful speech or speech that crosses a line.”
Regarding social media, Johnson said Tri-C and CSU both confronted students who made anti-Semitic posts on Facebook several years ago. Snyder said she sent out a campus-wide email decrying anonymous hateful posts on Yik Yak after students protested the fatal shooting of Michael Brown by St. Louis police.
“I’m sure not everybody agreed with that either,” she said. “But I have the right to speak my mind just like our faculty, our staff, our guests have the right to use theirs. And I try to use it sparingly but appropriately.”
CRC meeting notes
Outgoing community relations committee chair Bradley Schlang reviewed the year’s accomplishments.
“As you may have deduced already from the theme of this evening a major focus for the CRC this past year has been improving civil discourse,” Schlang said. “With the polarization of our community, we have a difficult listening each other, really hearing each other, especially when we have opposing viewpoints. That’s why in 2019 the CRC launched The Dialogue Initiative. We brought in an organization based in New York called Resetting the Table. This group specializes in bringing together people with different perspectives and gives them the tools to begin to communicate more effectively, whether on campus, as you’ve just heard, in houses of worship or around the family dinner table. Our language continues to divide us. The CRC will be bringing tools to the community based on what we learn from Resetting the Table to reverse this trend so that we once again can learn from one another to identify solutions to improve the world around us.
“But if the CRC is to represent the voices of over 80,000 Jews in Cleveland, we can’t back away from the tough discussions. We need to be able to discuss challenging topics and identify where consensus can be reached across the community. For example, in aftermath of many instances of gun violence, some explicitly targeting the Jewish community, the Federation board asked the CRC to consider if the consensus view on guns had moved since the issue was last addressed in 2013. We convened a diverse group of community members from gun enthusiasts to people that would never even touch a gun. A group of volunteers dedicated to respectfully advocating for their segment of the community but also willing to consider the opposing views, and most importantly, seek compromise and consensus to find the best solution to represent our community as a whole.
“Because of their commitment to the process, we now have a much clearer understanding of our community view and a policy that will allow us to join advocacy efforts and support legislation that increases the safety and security of our community without intruding on the rights of our citizens.”
Schlang said the community relations committee continued reaching out to the fastest growing populations in Cleveland: the African American and Latino communities. He said the community relations committee has continued to support their efforts in racial equity and in economic development.
“And they continue to support the Jewish community in Israel advocacy and anti-Semitism,” he said.
Schlang said Beit Shean in Israel became an official sister city to Cleveland. It was already a sister city of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland.
The community relations committee led its second, biennial Adler Civic Leaders Mission to Israel in June: 40 non-profit leaders took that trip to learn about economic development and intergroup relations.
Gregg A. Levine, incoming chair, said Schlang “provided steady leadership in a time of some unsteadiness and some internal and external challenges.”
Levine said Schlang “worked on repairing the world one conversation at a time.” There was applause.
“In 2020, we will continue our work on inter-group relations,” Levine said, “specifically reaching out to folks who are our partners in the African American community, the Lataino community, and the interfaith community. We know that building strong relationships is a way to fight anti-Semitism and all bigotry and hate. It’s the bread and butter of what CRC does: building relationships.” There was applause.
“Our country, our community, the Jewish community and the general community has seen more and more polarization and less and less acts of love and kindness and understanding.”
Levine said the community relations committee is committed to civil discourse as a priority.
“We can do it. We’ve done it on the gun legislation work, and we’ll continue to work on civil discourse for our community,” he said. “With active listening skills and respectful, thoughtful, intentional discussions, we will model consensus building through our policy task forces and our other committees. Because we know our community is stronger and more secure when we come together on the things that unite us rather than letting other issues divide us..”
Adam Hirsh, executive director of Hillel at Kent State University, and M. Jared Isaacson, executive director of Cleveland Hillel, spoke of their work. Cheryl Davis, past the community relations committee chair, made a memorial tribute to Jim Samuels, who was a past the community relations committee chair as well.
Cindy Demsey and Adam Rosen were event co-chairs.
Federation President Erika B. Rudin-Luria offered closing remarks.
“We live in challenging times,” she said. “Anti-Semitism is on the rise. Hate has become emboldened and general negative rhetoric is also on the rise. The role of the Community Relations Committee in helping to meet Federation’s mission has never been more important than it is today.”
Publisher’s note: Gregg A. Levine is a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company’s Board of Directors