To many in the community, Alice Fingerhut will be remembered as the face and voice of the Cleveland Jewish News for her 37-year career as the receptionist. She died Feb. 20 in University Heights at age 97.

“The Cleveland Jewish News had a special place in the community because of what the Cleveland Jewish News is, and the fact that she was the greeting person for the organization, I think just set the tone from the beginning to be so inviting,” Gary Shamis, a former chairman of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors, told the Cleveland Jewish News Feb. 21.

He recalled “the nicest smile and the warmest greeting” from Fingerhut whenever he was in the office over the 10 years they worked together. The Cleveland Jewish Publication Company publishes Cleveland Jewish News.

“Like Rabbi (Joshua) Skoff said at the funeral, we considered her the voice of the Cleveland Jewish News,” her son, Eric Fingerhut, president and CEO of the Jewish Federations of North America, told the CJN Feb. 23. “If you called in the morning, anytime you called, anytime it was, ‘Good morning, Cleveland Jewish News.’ That was my mother, she was the greeter, she was the upbeat face, she was so positive.”

Born in Cleveland Jan. 31, 1925, Alice Fingerhut and her twin sister, Annette, were the youngest of 11 children (Adolf, Jack, Morris, William, Harold, Bertha, Helen, Rosella and Florence). As the longest-lived sibling, she became the face of her family’s generation to the next generation of children, nieces and nephews.

“She was the reminder of an important generation of our Jewish people,” Eric Fingerhut said. “The huge immigration to America from Eastern Europe between World War I and World War II.”

He said that generation built families, businesses, fought in the war and created a whole generation that has “built probably the largest, most successful Jewish Diaspora in the history of the world.”

She was a widow for 47 years and raised her three children, Ruth Tamkin, Eric (Amy) Fingerhut and Lisa (Jim) Carlton, after her husband Samuel Fingerhut died at 57. She was grandmother of Simcha and David Tamkin, Charlotte, Olivia and Nathan Carlton, and Sam and Charlie Fingerhut.

“My mother was a real force of nature. She was the driving force to make sure that my sisters and I got a Jewish education and were involved in the Jewish community,” Eric Fingerhut said. “It was all through her energy of making sure we were connected in the right way, making sure we were involved in youth groups and took us to Israel.”

Outside of her time at the Cleveland Jewish News, Alice Fingerhut spent time helping her children to be involved in the Jewish community and volunteering herself.

“She was always doing something that was contributing back and that was helping build the Jewish community,” Eric Fingerhut said. “She wasn’t the president of the synagogue or the front person. She was the one that just worked and worked and worked and made sure things were happening.”

With a large family of brothers and sisters, children, nieces and nephews and grandchildren, family was very important to Alice Fingerhut.

“She just kept giving and giving to them and all of us, and I really believe that family was her hobby and her love, and that’s what we remember most about her,” Eric Fingerhut said.