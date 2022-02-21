Alice Fingerhut, a receptionist at the Cleveland Jewish News for 37 years, died Feb. 20, 2022. She was 97.

Born Jan. 31, 1925, Fingerhut was the “best-known face of the CJN other than the editor,” according to a 2008 interview with Gary Shamis, then-president of the CJN’s Board of Directors, when Fingerhut announced her retirement along with CJN editor Cynthia Dettelbach and CEO Rob Certner. As CJN executive assistant, she was the main contact for the public.

“Alice is always ready to help out staff or any visitor walking in the door,” Shamis said in 2008. “She is a tireless worker and the much-loved office mom.”

The CJN then held a gala in their honor, attended by more than 600 community members in June 2009. Fingerhut was honored by her son, Eric Fingerhut, who is president and CEO of Jewish Federations of North America. At the event, he shared that throughout his childhood, family dinners included a “quiz” on that week’s CJN “to make sure we’d read it cover to cover.”

She also shared memories of her time with the CJN at the 2009 event.

“I was usually the first person (readers) encountered,” she said. “It was always my pleasure to make sure everyone bringing in their news and lifecycle events felt they were important.”

Alice was the wife of the late Samuel Fingerhut; mother of Ruth Tamkin, Eric (Amy) Fingerhut, and Lisa (Jim) Carlton; and grandmother of Simcha and David Tamkin, Charlotte, Olivia and Nathan Carlton, and Sam and Charlie Fingerhut. Along with her husband, she was predeceased by twin sister, Annette, and siblings, Adolph, Jack, Morris, William, Harold, Bertha, Helen, Rosella and Florence.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Feb. 22 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel. Interment will be at Zion Memorial Park. Family and friends who are unable to attend the service may view it at bkbmc.com, scroll down to obituaries, select obituary of Alice Fingerhut, click on her obituary, scroll down to join live stream, click on join live stream.

Family will sit shiva through the morning of Feb. 25 at 2223 S. Green Road in University Heights. Services will be at 8 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Feb. 23 and Feb. 24, and 8 a.m. Feb. 25. Lisa Carlton will continue shiva from noon to 6 p.m. Feb. 27 at 32 Crescent Place in Wilmette, IL 60091. Eric Fingerhut will continue shiva on Feb. 27 at 7615 16th St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20012.

Donations to the Jewish Federation of Cleveland in memory of Alice Fingerhut will be directed to the Jewish Family Service Association of Cleveland in gratitude of their loving care of our mother. The link should be Jewish Federation of Cleveland: Make a Donation (jewishcleveland.org).