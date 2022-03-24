Marking the ninth anniversary of her stabbing outside of 75 Erieview Plaza in downtown Cleveland, the family of the late Beachwood nurse Aliza Sherman will hold a vigil at 5 p.m. March 24.
Family organizers are also seeking to cover the area around 75 Erieview Plaza with flowers.
“Please help us flood the area with flowers,” said an emailed statement sent to the Cleveland Jewish News by Sherman’s daughter, Jennifer Sherman. “Aliza loved flowers and always felt they were a symbol of life. Let’s show the evil perpetrators of this brutal crime that, although they viciously stole Aliza from this earth and cut her physical life short, her magnificent light continues to shine. Her legacy of spreading love and kindness remains. And where there is love, there is always life.”
If ordering flowers, senders are asked to have them delivered to 75 Erieview Plaza and instruct the delivery driver to leave them outside the door near the building’s address sign on East 12th Street and Hamilton Avenue in downtown Cleveland.
