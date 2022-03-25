Beachwood nurse Aliza Sherman loved flowers, her daughter Jennifer Sherman said at a March 24 vigil marking the ninth anniversary of her mother’s stabbing outside of 75 Erieview Plaza in downtown Cleveland.
“The last thing she ever gave me was a plaque that said ‘where there is love, there is life,’ and it had little flowers on it,” Sherman said. “I was thinking of her and this plaque. And I thought, what if we flood this space – a space that is so dark and difficult for us to come to – with color, with life and with flowers. It’s a message out there to whoever did this. You will not get away with it and you will never steal her from us.”
In memory of her mother, Jennifer Sherman encouraged people to leave flowers outside of the building’s entrance.
Aliza Sherman was stabbed 11 times between 5:20 and 5:25 p.m. March 24, 2013, as she was going to meet her divorce lawyer who had an office at 75 Erieview Plaza. She died at MetroHealth Medical Center later that day. Her killer has never been identified.
The flowers from the vigil will be donated to women’s shelters, nursing homes and those in need of a pick-me-up.
“I was thinking about the picture that everyone sees online of the crime scene – the yellow cones and caution tape that surrounded this area nine years ago,” Jennifer said. “It’s obviously a horrific picture to look at. It’s heartbreaking. I think of something Yvonne Pointer, a dear friend of mine, once said to me: ‘Do not let this day and what happened to your mom define who she was.’ That has stuck with me since she said it to me nine years ago.”
And while this year’s vigil was on a windy day that prevented the candles from being lit, Jennifer said her mother’s light “continues to shine.”
“Even though, on this day, at this very scene and this time nine years ago, our mother was physically taken from us, she also continues to spread light,” she said. “Her legacy of sharing love and kindness and just being a good human and empowering women continues to live on. It will not die just because she is not here with us physically.”
Aliza’s son and Jennifer’s brother, Jason, said even though “it’s a hard day for all of us,” he comes to the vigil every year to keep his mother’s story alive and to find her killer.
“It’s a harsh reality, as I was looking out as my sister was talking and I saw 50 cars drive by and 50 people walk by,” he said. “This was the time nine years ago, in the middle of the day, and it was sunny outside and my mom was stabbed 11 times. It is impossible no one saw anything. We’re just going to keep coming and hopefully someone is watching today that knows something. ... We’re here to keep my mom’s name alive. We will keep coming until we have answers.”
Jan Lash, Aliza’s best friend, read a poem in memory of her called “Until We Meet Again,” followed by a moment of silence to mark the time Aliza was attacked.
“Those memories of you will always bring a smile,” Lash read. “If only I could have you back for just a little while. Then we could sit and talk again just like we used to do, you always meant so much to me and always will too. The fact you’re no longer here will always cause me pain, but forever you’re in my heart until we meet again.”
In June 2021, the case was handed over to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation along with two other cold-case homicides by the then-Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams. Since then, Jennifer said they’re still in the fact-gathering process and are going through documents sent from various legal entities.
“We face the harsh reality that this is definitely a marathon and not a sprint,” Jennifer said. “It’s going to take a lot of time, but we’re going to stay the course, stay positive and see this through.”
Even though it’s been nine years and no one has been held accountable for the murder of her mother, Jennifer said her family refuses to lose hope that the killer will be brought to justice.
“Nine years obviously sounds like a long time, but when you think about it, that’s actually 3,287 days since we last got to see or speak to our mom,” she said. “It’s also been 3,287 days since a killer committed a horrific crime. It’s been 3,287 days without any justice, without anyone being held accountable. It’s heartbreaking to us that we’re still standing here 3,287 days later. However, we will continue to come back here no matter how many days it takes until we see that whoever committed this horrific crime is held accountable for their actions.”
And no matter how many years it has been, Jennifer and those left behind to miss Aliza will remember her as someone “truly magnificent.”
“She was someone who really believed in the quote by Gandhi, ‘Be the change you wish to see in the world,’” Jennifer said. “For me, just her dedication to her patients as a nurse, her dedication to her children, her pets that she loved and her friends ... her kindness and generosity without any expectation of return will always stand out the most.”