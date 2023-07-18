All Cleveland Coffee, a new Cleveland-based coffee brand, will officially launch its website on July 19.
At the center of the venture is three roasts – a light roast bearing the Cleveland Guardians team colors on the packaging, a medium roast bearing the Cleveland Cavaliers team colors and a dark roast featuring the Cleveland Browns team colors.
Its beans are sourced through Cafe Feminino, a female-led coffee farming group founded in 2003 by Peruvian women farmers alongside Organic Products Trading Co., and roasted by Solstice Roasters in downtown Cleveland.
But what sets All Cleveland Coffee’s beans apart from the rest? CEO Samantha Friedman-Ciuni told the Cleveland Jewish News that it all ties back to its central mission – giving back to the local community through coffee experiences. Each dollar from bags sold equates to three meals given back to the community through the Cleveland Food Bank, she said.
“When I was little, my dad had a coffee company,” said Friedman-Ciuni, 35, of Pepper Pike. “I was always obsessed with coffee and everything he was doing with the company. In fourth grade, my science fair project was about coffee, comparing all of the different ways to make it. My dad has since sold his company, but he always has been a coffee enthusiast. So, this has been in my blood forever.”
Founded alongside college friend and entrepreneur Aaron Fazulak, NFL Hall of Famer and former Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Joe Thomas and six-time MMA champion Stipe Miocic, the habitual act of drinking coffee is a motivational driver to get coffee drinkers to feel the same way about community philanthropy, Friedman-Ciuni said.
Additional team members include Joe Deinhart, founder of Solstice Roasters; Adam Vicarel, CCO; and Thomas Sawyer, a local videographer and filmmaker, who will not only tell All Cleveland’s story but also that of the local business community through the company’s philanthropic lens.
Friedman-Ciuni, who is a congregant of B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike, said she has always been “really tied” into the community and wanted to leverage that passion into this venture. She also previously worked at Ernst & Young in Cleveland.
“As much as I can do to be involved in the community, that is what keeps me going and excites me,” she said. “One of my good friends from college, Aaron Fazulak, reached out to me with the idea to create All Cleveland Coffee, and I was immediately sold because it checked all of my boxes with coffee, community and Cleveland. (Coffee) is something so habitual for people, so having the opportunity to turn that habit into giving back is exciting.”
That socially-conscious model has always been at the forefront of the business, Friedman-Ciuni said. All Cleveland Coffee has a goal to donate a million meals in its first three years.
“It’s always giving back first and the profits second,” she said. “It’s about making coffee drinking and giving back synonymous.”
Functioning solely as an online operation at all-cleveland.com, and stocked exclusively at Lake Road Market and Cleveland Clothing Company’s stores and website, Friedman-Ciuni said there are no plans to open a storefront. But, leadership is in talks with local grocers to add All Cleveland’s beans to their shelves, she added, including Heinen’s.
“Hopefully by the fall we can say we’re launching (in Heinen’s stores),” she said.
And while the coffee itself is good, with the light roast being her favorite, Friedman-Ciuni said the team just hopes All Cleveland Coffee will be a positive light.
“When we toured the food bank, we really saw how much the community is struggling and how much we need to help,” she said. “It just shows how important it is to contribute as much as we can.”