Following in his father’s footsteps, Howard Shear joined the laundry service business and later created A.L.L. Laundry, a locally owned and operated company going on four generations of family involvement.
After getting his start working alongside his father, Leon Shear, Howard Shear bought April Vending in 1994 and Lakeside Laundry in 2001 to form A.L.L. Laundry. Over the years, the business has grown from coin operated to using phone apps and credit cards on machines, as well as expanding into the laundromat industry.
“I went out with my dad as a kid, and he took me out on collections. I climbed behind the dryers and fixed the venting because I was small,” Howard Shear told the Cleveland Jewish News. “And I did the same thing with my kids. My kids came with me, helped me count quarters, collect, they went on sales calls.”
Originally from Pittsburgh, the Shear family moved to Cleveland as Leon Shear, a Holocaust survivor, went to work for a cousin at Cleveland Automatic Washer Company in 1967, which was bought out by Macke Laundry Service in 1975. As the operation manager of the Midwest, he enlisted a young Howard Shear to clean lint screens and ride his bicycle to check on machines at John Carroll University.
In 1984, Howard Shear joined his father at Macke Laundry until Leon Shear was fired in 1990 after getting hurt on the job. Howard Shear left a year later and began his journey to creating A.L.L Laundry. Now, he boasts about his family’s involvement in the business, with even the two grandchildren getting an early start coming to the office and showing an interest in the machinery.
While he is happy to have his daughters, Gabrielle Anderson and Janine Shear, and son-in-law, Rex Anderson, working for the business, he has a steadfast rule to not allow his kids in the family business the first five years after graduating college. He added his son, Brandon Shear, will soon have the opportunity to join the business.
Rex Anderson, whose family also has a business in Youngstown, is the vice president of A.L.L. Laundry. Gabrielle Anderson works in human resources and Janine Shear works in sales.
“They’ve seen me working the business all the time,” Howard Shear said. “And each one of them says that they’re going to go on their own and do their own thing, which they all did, but now they’ve all come back almost completely full circle. Now they’re all involved in the family business.”
Having a family business “has a lot of checks and balances” when it comes to work discussions and family time, Howard Shear said. After too many family dinners and holiday celebrations diverged into business meetings, he said his wife, Michelle, finally put her foot down.
“And she’s right, you have to have that balance,” he said. “And she’s involved too. Even though she works part time for the company, she wants to have that family time, have the grandkids over, not talking about business.”
In addition to the business, the family is involved with the community with organizations like Friends of the Israel Defense Forces, donating to the Ronald McDonald House Charities Detroit and Howard Shear’s involvement with Technion in Israel.
At its start, A.L.L. Laundry was an early adopter to bring a smart card system and Maytag front loaders to the Cleveland market. This later led to a further move away from cash with the adoption of credit card machines and a phone app.
While the machines and technology has changed over the years, the business model has also changed from installing machines in apartment buildings to branching out and owning and operating laundromats.
“We’ve also grown into a different part of the world where we’ve created a laundromat called Heights Laundry Centers,” he said. “We have Heights Laundry Center on Taylor (Road), we have a Heights Laundry Center on Biddulph (Avenue) in Brooklyn, we have a Heights Laundry in Detroit, Michigan, and we have two other ones under contract right now.”