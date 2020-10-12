When Steven M. Altman graduated in 1985 from Kent State University in Kent, he turned down job offers in sales to pursue entrepreneurship.
Fast forward 35 years and the door-to-door window and gutter cleaning business Altman started out of his apartment on Chagrin Boulevard now boasts “over 100 and a half” employees.
“I started with myself, I left my house at two in the morning to go clean and would come home at 8 o’clock, shower, go back out and make sales calls and work till about 8 o’clock at night, then come home, sleep and start all over again,” said Altman, the All-Pro Cleaning Services, Inc. president and CEO. “As the work grew, our help grew.”
Altman later worked from a house he purchased in South Euclid before relocating to Solon about 25 years ago. All-Pro Cleaning Services now focuses on commercial buildings averaging 75,000 square feet. Tthe company’s client list includes industrial space – “meaning manufacturing, production,” – and schools.
Altman grew up in Youngstown and is a member of Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike.
During a telephone call with the CJN on Oct. 7, the entrepreneur touched on changes to his business due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Back in November, I started seeing a curve in other parts of the world, and I thought, ‘Gee, if this hits the United States it’s going to be devastating,’” Altman said. “Well, it certainly has hit the United States, and in my opinion, it has been devastating.”
The following month, Altman ordered electrostatic disinfecting equipment, which arrived in the spring and started a dedicated division in All-Pro Cleaning Services.
“We come in and we spray a chemical that has a 99.9% kill factor for many viruses, including COVID – that has obviously helped us,” Altman said. He described the chemical, which dries “crystal clear,” as plant-based, extremely safe and highly effective.
“It’s going to help return people back to work,” Altman said.
He said he hopes to give employees peace of mind in their offices after stints working from home. Some accounts are sprayed once or twice a week, others bimonthly or monthly.
Although navigating the COVID-19 pandemic has been a challenge for Altman, he identified an unexpected bright spot: “Can you imagine how many people don’t want to go clean restrooms or offices where these germs are? The fortunate part is our staff is finally being appreciated by our customers.”
He noted All-Pro Cleaning Services has always “excelled” in appreciating its employees and said he makes a point to promote from within the company.
“Our associates ... come first, they’re who make All-Pro Cleaning what it is today, because we’ve grown – we’ve had tremendous success, thank God, – but without my associates, we’re literally nothing,” Altman said. “We have incredibly low turnover rates, well below industry standards, and I think it’s because people like working for us. I guess the biggest success we have is our associates refer other people to come work for us and that’s a compliment to what we do.”