An Alliance man who attempted to burn Community Church of Chesterland in Chester Township to the ground was arrested and charged March 31, according to a news release.
Aimenn D. Penny, 20, used Molotov cocktails March 25 against the Chesterland church in an attempt to burn it to the ground, according to court documents. He was charged with one count of malicious use of explosive materials and one count of possessing a destructive device.
“As alleged in the charging documents, the defendant used an explosive device to cause harm to a church he found objectionable,” Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen of the Justice Department’s National Security Division said in the release. “It is the solemn duty of the Department of Justice to safeguard the right of all Americans to free expression, and I commend the work of law enforcement in this matter.”
If convicted, Penny faces a mandatory minimum of five years and up to 20 years in prison for the malicious use of explosive materials charge and up to 10 years in prison for the possession of a destructive device charge, the release stated.
“Violence and destruction are never an acceptable way to express a disagreement with a particular viewpoint,” First Assistant U.S. Attorney Michelle M. Baeppler for the Northern District of Ohio said in the release. “While, as Americans, we enjoy the right to disagree, doing so peacefully is the only appropriate option. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio remains committed to protecting the rights of all citizens to express their viewpoints peacefully.”
The FBI Cleveland Field Office is investigating the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian Deckert for the Northern District of Ohio and Trial Attorneys Jacob Warren and Justin Sher of the National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section are prosecuting the case.
“The FBI Cleveland Joint Terrorism Task Force worked alongside the Chester Township Police Department in the matter surrounding a Molotov cocktail used against the Community Church of Chesterland on March 25. The FBI leveraged its task force and its specialized resources to identify, locate, and subsequently arrest the subject earlier today,” Special Agent in Charge Gregory Nelsen of the FBI Cleveland Field Office said in the release. “We thank the collaborative work and strong partnership of the Chester Township Police and the Geauga County local authorities who assisted.”
A complaint is merely an allegation, the release stated. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law, the release stated.
The church us at 11984 Caves Road.