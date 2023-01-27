Allison Rose Foundation will hold its fourth Yellow Brick Road Celebration Feb. 4 at Embassy Suites in Independence.
Founded by Michael and Becca Suhy to educate others about food allergies and to prevent other families from experiencing food allergy deaths of a child or young adult, ARF is named after their daughter, Ally Suhy, who died in November 2017, at age 18 from an anaphylactic reaction due to her severe nut allergy while studying at Ohio University in Athens.
Dedicated to changing the lives of food allergy families through education, awareness, research and advocacy, Michael and Becca Suhy of Independence told the Cleveland Jewish News that the Yellow Brick Road Celebration is the foundation’s largest fundraiser of the year. Between this and its annual golf outing, funds raised ensure ARF’s educational and advocacy services remain free.
This year, attendees will hear from chef Rocco Whalen of Fahrenheit in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood, who Becca Suhy said has “been a tremendous supporter of the foundation since our inception.” One of ARF’s newest initiatives is bringing educational opportunities typically provided to teachers into restaurants, she added, which has already started in Walen’s Fahrenheit, and Andrew Watts and chef Vinnie Cimino’s Cordelia in downtown Cleveland.
“The training is very similar to our school staff training, but incorporates some additional insights that chefs, servers and managers should be mindful of every day,” Becca Suhy said. “Whether that is making sure you’re asking your tables upon welcome about any food allergies staff should be aware of, or understanding cross-contact, that all helps optimize the experience of someone with food allergies at a restaurant.”
Michael Suhy said adding these accommodations to training practices helps make customers with any food allergy feel welcome and safer while dining out.
“The goal is opening those lines of communication, where the whole restaurant staff can communicate with the customer from the chef down to the servers,” he said. “Regardless if it’s a life-threatening allergy or someone with a gluten intolerance, it’s about making that dining experience better and as safe as possible.”
Another initiative funds raised at the Yellow Brick Road Celebration will support is getting additional epinephrine auto-injectors into schools. Several national programs exist to provide injectors to schools, but sometimes, schools are still limited in their ability to react quickly enough to save someone having a severe allergic reaction, Michael said. Through ARF’s EpiReady program, schools can get additional injectors to have throughout their campus for quick access. This program is also being expanded to non-school entities, he added.
“Nothing is guaranteed, someone can do all of the training but accidents still happen,” Michael said. “Having additional injectors adds another layer of safety, like an AED or fire extinguisher.”
Both Michael and Becca Suhy said events like the Yellow Brick Road Celebration serves multiple purposes, including raising funds to ensure their services always remain free and spreading the word about food allergies. The event will also include an auction.
“We work very hard to expand our supportive community each year, whether it is word of mouth, social media and our partners to share our message and why this is so important,” Becca Suhy said. “We welcome everybody to learn about all of our amazing initiatives.”
But in addition to that, it keeps the memory of their daughter alive.
“It’s a way to continue honoring Allison,” Michael Suhy said. “It is amazing that some of the allergists we work with, while none of them ever met her, they feel like they know her. It’s very important to us to carry on her memory.”