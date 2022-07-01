The 42nd Yiddish Concert in the Park returned June 26 after a two-year hiatus as Yiddishe Pirat took the stage and over 875 people filled Evans Amphitheater at Cain Park in Cleveland Heights.
Yiddishe Pirat is a klezmer group led by Cleveland Heights native Jack Stratton, who also plays in the funk band Vulfpeck. Stratton played the drums and was joined by 2014 Yiddish Concert headliner Josh “Socalled” Dolgin on the piano and klezmer-clarinet virtuoso Michael Winograd.
As special guests, Stratton brought out his father, Bert Stratton, and Alan Douglass of Yiddishe Cup/Funk-a-Deli – the band he started playing drums with – for a few songs.
“It was a total blast,” Stratton told the Cleveland Jewish News. “The mix of Vulf fans and Yiddish music fans was perfect. Everyone was dancing by the end of it. It was a really great crowd, listened during the quiet parts, danced during the dance songs.”
Over 875 people attended the Yiddish Concert in the Park where they could sit in the pavilion or on the lawn to watch the show.
CJN Photo / Courtney Byrnes
Shawn Fink, co-chair of the Yiddish Concert, introduced the band and welcomed attendees to Cain Park.
CJN Photo / Courtney Byrnes
Josh “Socalled” Dolgin played the piano for Yiddishe Pirat.
CJN Photo / Courtney Byrnes
During intermission, attendees checked out the concession for drinks and snacks.
CJN Photo / Courtney Byrnes
The crowd erupts in cheers and gives a standing ovation to Dolgin’s newspaper magic trick.
CJN Photo / Courtney Byrnes
By the end of the show the crowd was on their feet dancing as attendees created a bridge with their arms as others made their way through.
CJN Photo / Courtney Byrnes
Pianist Josh “Socalled” Dolgin swaps places with Michael Winograd as he performs a magic trick mid-show for the crowd.
CJN Photo / Courtney Byrnes
Jack Stratton, a Cleveland Heights native, plays drums for Yiddishe Pirat.
CJN Photo / Courtney Byrnes
Some attendees enjoyed the view and coverage from the terrace.
CJN Photo / Courtney Byrnes
Michael Winograd played the clarinet for Yiddishe Pirat.
CJN Photo / Courtney Byrnes
A woman dances as Yiddishe Pirat performs at Cain Park for the 42nd annual Yiddish Concert in the Park June 26.
CJN Photo / Courtney Byrnes
Drummer Jack Stratton brings out his father, Bert Stratton on clarinet, and Alan Douglass on the piano, who perform in the band Yiddishe Cup/Funk-a-Deli.
CJN Photo / Courtney Byrnes
Putting on a full show for the crowd, Dolgin performed a magic trick in which he tore up a copy of the Shaker Square Area Development Corporation free newspaper before unfolding it to reveal it all in one piece. The crowd reacted with a standing ovation and loud cheers.
“I was standing back in the wings, and it just made me feel so good to see people enjoying live music again,” Shawn Fink, co-chair of the concert committee with Roger Kramer, told the CJN. “It’s been so long since we’ve been able to come out and enjoy music as a community, as people together. We had young, we had old, it was just a nice mix of audience.”
Fink said it was one of the largest and most energetic crowds in years as people clapped along and got up to dance throughout the amphitheater.