Alson Jewelers owners Chad Schreibman and David Schreibman addressed a crowd April 6 that included family members, employees, friends, village officials, and construction and bank officials during a ground breaking for an expansion at 28149 Chagrin Blvd. in Woodmere.
The event took place in the lot next to the store that will be transformed by mid-2024. The renovated store will feature a larger showroom, expanded jewelry and watch selections, and a rooftop terrace for clients to enjoy luncheons, trunk shows and more.
Founded in 1931 and into its fourth generation of family owners, the expansion was imminent because they are determined to offer clients a world-class experience, the Schreibmans, who both live in Moreland Hills and are members of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood, told the Cleveland Jewish News at the groundbreaking.
With about 20 employees, the store will also include “a place for staff to hang out and catch their breath,” Chad Schreibman said.
Attendees included Woodmere Mayor Benjamin Holbert; Woodmere Police Chief Sheila A. Mason; Daphne Evans, special assistant to the mayor; Dollar Bank vice president Lawrence P. Allen and executive vice president and regional lending director William M. Elliott; and representatives from Marous Brothers Construction, which is the contractor for the job.
Chad Schreibman called the event a “monumental” occasion. After thanking all for attending, his voice became heavy with emotion as he delved into the rich history of Alson Jewelers.
“Our grandfather started this business in 1931, 92 years ago,” he said. “That’s pretty remarkable, and 92 years later, we’re still here. We wouldn’t be here without Alvin and Edith Schreibman, our grandparents, the second generation. David and I joined the business 30-plus years ago and moved here (to Woodmere) 21 years ago, and we’re getting ready to put the shovel in the ground for the next generation.”
David Schreibman said being a jeweler is in their blood, and their great-grandfather, Samuel Schreibman, was a jeweler and watchmaker five generations ago. In 1890, he and his wife, Ida, established a jewelry manufacturing company in the small village of Kubrin, Poland.
“Today, part of our success is being in one location, and we are here every day of every week, hands-on,” Chad Schreibman said. “We looked at a lot of other locations, and 21 years later, this is still the only and best location in Cleveland, and it’s just gotten better.”
Holbert said he was really excited about the project and promised the village would do whatever it could to make sure everything goes smoothly.
Jesse Schreibman, sales associate and Chad’s son, said part of their secret for success is product knowledge, how to deal with different clients and giving the clients “the experience” of a lifetime.
Chad Schreibman said, “In our business, you look at more than just selling jewelry, it’s also about the experience. You create an environment where clients feel comfortable. When Clevelanders think about jewelry or watches, I hope they think of us.”